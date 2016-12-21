NEWARK, NJ -- James Neal scored twice, and Viktor Arvidsson added three assists, as the Nashville Predators defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center.

Filip Forsberg, who also scored in Nashville's 2-1 shootout victory the previous night against the Philadelphia Flyers, added a third-period power-play goal, while teammate Ryan Johansen scored a shorthanded goal, also in the final period of play. Mattias Ekholm had a second-period goal for the Predators (15-12-5).

New Jersey (12-13-7) avoided the shutout when Sergey Kalinin's deflection beat Nashville's rookie goaltender Juuse Saros with 5:49 remaining in the third. Saros finished with 27 saves.

The loss was the seventh straight for the Devils, who are 0-6-1 since their last victory on Dec. 6, exactly two weeks ago.

Nashville jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead just 7:15 into the contest as Neal scored his team-high 13th and 14th goals of the season on a pair of right-wing snipes.

Neal first buried a cross-ice feed from Arvidsson at 5:43 during a 2-on-1 rush up ice after Devils defenseman Damon Severson was caught at the far blue line. Neal again beat Devils goalie Cory Schneider 92 seconds later, this time set up on a cross-ice pass from Roman Josi.

The Predators added to their lead early in the second period when Ekholm hammered a 60-foot slap shot through a screen and past Schneider to make it 3-0 at 5:55. The goal was Ekholm's first of the year, and first since March 26 of last season.

Schneider finished with 27 saves in the loss.

NOTES: The Predators are being accompanied on this two-game trip to Philadelphia and New Jersey by the players' fathers for the annual Fathers and Sons Trip. ... Nashville D P.K. Subban, however, did not make the trip due to an upper body injury, and missed his third straight game on Tuesday. ... The Predators also scratched D Petter Granberg and C Reid Boucher, and remained without D Anthony Bitetto (upper body) and RW Miikka Salomaki (lower body) who are on injured reserve. ... The last time the Devils were winless in six straight games was March 21-31, 2015 (0-4-2). ... Their last seven-game skid was October 3-17, 2013 (0-4-3). ... New Jersey's scratches were RW Devante Smith-Pelly, LW Luke Gazdic and C Jacob Josefson (upper body).