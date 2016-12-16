sdinhl-Nash scores game-winner in return as Rangers blank Stars

DALLAS -- New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi dueled in a 2-0 win for the Rangers at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Rick Nash scored the game-winning goal on a shorthanded breakaway at 7:08 of the third period. It was Nash's first game back from a groin injury that kept him out of four games.

Lundqvist made 27 saves for New York, while Niemi stopped 28.

Lundqvist wasn't officially credited with a shutout since he left the game for 5 minutes, 31 seconds in the first period after he was leveled by Stars center Cody Eakin behind the net.

Lundqvist was put into NHL-mandated concussion protocol after Eakin was given a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct. Antti Raanta entered the game during that time, but didn't face a shot.

Lundqvist was busy on the penalty kill and helped the Rangers kill all five Stars power plays.

The Stars had a trio of power-play chances in the second period. First Jamie Benn was stopped from close range by Lundqvist's right pad with 9:30 remaining in period. Soon after Patrick Eaves hit the post and Jamie Benn hit the crossbar on the rebound.

Later in the period, Lundqvist stopped Devin Shore on a point-blank chance on the power play with his left pad.

Earlier in the period, Chris Kreider had a clean breakaway for the Rangers, but he missed the net on a forehand to backhand move on Niemi's glove side.

John Klingberg hit the post on the power play early in the third period when Lundqvist has been pulled out of position.

That was before Nash took advantage of a turnover by Jamie Benn and fired a wrist shot over Niemi's left shoulder for his 12th goal of the season.

Mats Zuccarello scored into the empty net with 1:04 remaining to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

NOTES: Stars D Jamie Oleksiak was eligible to return from his two-game suspension but was a healthy scratch. The Stars also scratched D Patrik Nemeth and LW Curtis McKenzie. ... D Adam Clendening was the lone scratch for the Rangers. ... LW Rick Nash returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 6 for New York. He missed four games due to a groin injury. ... D Ryan McDonagh was back in the Rangers' lineup after missing a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday with the flu. ... G Antti Raanta started the previous four games for the Rangers before getting the night off Thursday.