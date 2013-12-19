Preview: Oilers at Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers attempt to salvage the finale of their road trip when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Edmonton, which has lost four straight overall, has scored a total of two goals over the first three games of its trek. The Oilers, who began the trip with a 4-0 loss at Vancouver, dropped a 3-0 decision in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Colorado failed in its attempt to sweep a home-and-home series with Dallas as it dropped a 3-2 road decision on Tuesday. The Avalanche held 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but Ray Whitney erased both deficits before Colton Sceviour scored the game-winner with 2:52 remaining in the third period. Edmonton rolled to an 8-2 victory over Colorado at home on Dec. 5 as Taylor Hall registered his fourth career hat trick and added an assist.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE OILERS (11-22-3): Corey Potter will miss Thursday’s contest as he completes serving his two-game suspension for boarding Anaheim’s Nick Bonino on Sunday. The defenseman, who has collected three assists in nine games, is eligible to return Saturday against St. Louis. Edmonton has been outscored 14-4 during its skid.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (22-10-1): Matt Duchene has been on fire of late, collecting three goals and four assists over his last four games. The center missed time with an oblique injury prior to the hot streak. “I‘m feeling normal again, back to where I was before I got hurt,” Duchene said. “It’s crazy how long it takes sometimes to feel normal again.” Colorado has struggled mightily on the power play, going 1-for-37 since Nov. 23.

OVERTIME

1. The Oilers have won five of their six meetings with the Avalanche since the start of last season.

2. Edmonton has outscored Colorado 21-3 over the last 10 periods played between the clubs.

3. Since scoring eight goals in the win over Colorado in the season series opener, Edmonton has netted 10 tallies over its next six games.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Oilers 2