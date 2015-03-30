Preview: Oilers at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche remain a long shot to qualify for the postseason, but they attempt to move closer to the goal when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Colorado, which is the reigning Central Division champion, trails Winnipeg by eight points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with seven games remaining. The Avalanche remained alive by posting their second straight victory Saturday, a 5-3 home triumph over Buffalo.

Edmonton, which has escaped the conference basement by earning points in six of its last seven games (4-1-2), has been a thorn in Colorado’s side this season. After taking the Avalanche to a shootout at the Pepsi Center on Jan. 2 before succumbing, the Oilers posted a 4-3 victory at home on Wednesday as Derek Roy netted a power-play tally midway through the third period to snap a tie after Edmonton built a three-goal lead 9:36 into the contest before squandering it. The Oilers followed that win by putting a dent in Dallas’ playoff hopes with a 4-0 triumph at home on Friday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE OILERS (22-40-13): Ben Scrivens is likely to be back in net versus Colorado after Richard Bachman posted his second career shutout against his former team on Friday. Taylor Hall has performed well since coming back from a leg injury that sidelined him for all but one game over a two-month span. The 23-year-old former first overall draft pick has notched a goal and three assists in four contests since returning and enters Monday with a five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (35-28-12): Tyson Barrie registered his 100th career point with a goal on Saturday and needs one more to become the fourth Colorado defenseman to record 50 in a season. The 23-year-old will join Sandis Ozolinsh (four times), Rob Blake (two) and Ray Bourque as the only blue-liners on the club to reach the plateau. Jarome Iginla collected three assists against the Sabres to raise his career point total to 1,222 and pass Jean Beliveau for 40th place on the all-time list.

1. The Oilers went 4-1-1 on their recently concluded six-game homestand.

2. Colorado C Ryan O‘Reilly is riding a seven-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and eight assists.

3. Edmonton RW Jordan Eberle has recorded at least one point in nine of his last 10 games, collecting seven goals and nine assists in that span.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Oilers 1