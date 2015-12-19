Preview: Oilers at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche attempt to extend their winning streak to five contests when they continue their four-game homestand Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. Colorado kicked off its string of games at Pepsi Center with its fourth straight overall victory, a 2-1 triumph over the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Despite their recent run of success, the Avalanche have scored three goals or fewer in 10 consecutive contests. Edmonton is hoping to avoid a third straight loss as it concludes its four-game road trip. The Oilers began the month with a six-game winning streak but have scored a total of two goals in losing to the New York Rangers and Chicago on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Edmonton got the better of Colorado last season, posting a pair of victories while dropping a shootout decision.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC (Edmonton), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-17-2): Connor McDavid’s rehabilitation for a broken clavicle is going as planned as the 18-year-old has been skating for the past week, according to general manager Peter Chiarelli. The 2015 first overall draft pick recorded five goals and seven assists in 13 games before being sidelined and is slated to return in mid-January. Taylor Hall has recorded one point (goal) in his last three games after collecting nine (five goals, four assists) in his previous four contests.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (16-16-1): Playing in the Mile High City has done wonders for Francois Beauchemin’s offensive game. The 35-year-old defenseman, who signed a three-year contract with Colorado in July, is on pace to set career highs in goals, assists and points. Beauchemin, who has recorded three goals and three assists over his last five games, needs six tallies, 12 assists and 15 points to match his personal bests of 11 (last season), 26 and 34 (2005-06).

1. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov is riding a personal five-game winning streak during which he has allowed five goals on 162 shots.

2. Edmonton LW Benoit Pouliot, who has not played since Nov. 30 due to a lower-body injury, could be activated from injured reserve and in the lineup Saturday.

3. Colorado is in the midst of a stretch during which it plays 11-of-13 games at home, which began with Thursday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Oilers 1