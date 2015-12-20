Avalanche 5, Oilers 1

DENVER -- Semyon Varlamov had 39 saves to continue his strong play, right winger Jarome Iginla scored his first goal in nine games and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have won five straight. Left winger Blake Comeau, right winger Jack Skille and defenseman Nick Holden also scored for Colorado.

Varlamov tied his career high with his sixth straight win. He has stopped 177 of 183 shots during his streak and was vying for his second shutout in three games when Edmonton defenseman Andrej Sekera scored at 2:58 of the third period.

Iginla got the goal back with his ninth of the season and 598th of his career at 7:05. Iginla needs two more to become the 19th player in NHL history to reach 600.

Edmonton defenseman Brandon Davidson left the game with a leg injury early in the third period after Comeau checked him into the boards. Davidson was helped to the locker room.

The Oilers went on the power play 54 seconds into the game, but Colorado cashed in when the puck bounced over defenseman Justin Schultz’s stick at the Colorado blue line, Comeau picked it up and beat goalie Anders Nilsson at 1:12. It was Comeau’s fifth goal of the season and the Avalanche’s third short-handed goal this year.

Edmonton carried the play for most of the first period, outshooting Colorado 13-9, but the Avalanche struck again late in the period when Barrie scored on the power play at 16:49. It was his fourth goal of the season.

The Oilers had more chances in the second period, but Holden’s goal off the faceoff at 14:26 gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead. It was his third of the season.

Left winger Taylor Hall nearly got a goal in the final seconds of the period, but Varlamov made a right pad save just before the buzzer. A frustrated Hall skated by Varlamov and tapped him on the pads as he headed to the locker room.

NOTES: Edmonton LW Benoit Pouliot returned to the lineup after missing eight games with hip injury. He had five goals and seven assists in 24 games before the injury. ... Avalanche D Brad Stuart has missed 19 games with a back injury. He has not played since Nov. 10 and there is no target date for his return. ... Oilers rookie C Connor McDavid has begun skating but there is no timetable set or his return. He has missed 22 games with a shoulder injury. ... Avalanche D Brandon Gormley and RW Chris Wagner were healthy scratches for the second straight game.