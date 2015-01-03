Avalanche pull out shootout win over Oilers

DENVER -- Colorado has struggled to score this season, but the Avalanche didn’t need much offense to get by the struggling Edmonton Oilers.

Center Matt Duchene and left winger Alex Tanguay scored shootout goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday night.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves through regulation and overtime and stopped both Edmonton shooters in the shootout for Colorado.

Right winger Daniel Briere scored in regulation for the Avalanche, which won despite getting outplayed in the third period.

“That’s a game maybe last year we lose because we were so used to scoring so many goals,” Duchene said. “This year, because we haven’t scored as much, we’ve had to be patient. I think that experience from this year helped us tonight.”

Colorado (15-15-8) has struggled to string many together but reached the .500 mark for the second time this season. It has a chance for its first winning record of the season against Columbus on Sunday.

Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens also made 27 saves before the shootout. Left winger Benoit Pouliot scored the Oilers’ regulation goal.

Edmonton is 1-9 in overtime and shootouts this season.

“I thought our overtime period was a lot better than we’ve seen in the past,” Edmonton coach Todd Nelson said. “We had puck control, we had some good, quality chances but we have to shoot the puck in those situations.”

After the first shooters for both teams failed to score, Duchene got Scrivens to go down and beat him for the first tally in the shootout. After Varlamov made a save on center Jordan Eberle, Tanguay clinched it with a roof shot on Colorado’s third shootout attempt.

All three Colorado shooters skated leisurely into the zone before putting a shot on Scrivens.

“It’s tough when they come in so slow,” Scrivens said. “It’s not a game situation where they have back pressure. Duchene has a good shot. You have to respect his shot. He is a good player.”

The Avalanche has won five straight shootouts and is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games.

The Oilers fell to 1-7-4 in their last 12 games. Their only win in that span came in a shootout against Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Avalanche struggled offensively so coach Patrick Roy shook up his lines again. After some missed opportunities early, the new combinations finally broke through midway through the second period.

Duchene carried the puck behind the net, drew both Edmonton defenders to him and passed it to Briere, who shot it into the open net at 7:55 of the second.

It was Briere’s seventh of the season.

“I was able to get a step on the guy coming out front,” Duchene said. “I was just trying to put it over there. He is such a smart player and wouldn’t miss that one.”

The Oilers offense couldn’t generate shots, let alone goals. Edmonton had just five shots in the second, two of which came on a power play late in the period.

Pouliot, playing for the first time since Nov. 21, tied it with his sixth of the season on the power play. He reached around defenseman Jan Hejda to tap the puck by Varlamov at 4:47 of the third period.

“He made an impact for us,” Nelson said. “He played a simple, solid game and capitalized on the goal, obviously. This is kind of a tough spot for him, coming back here. It’s hard to breathe but he had short shifts.”

Colorado, which held a 22-12 shot advantage in the second period, didn’t get another shot on net until 7:15 was left in the third. Edmonton had 13 straight shots in that span.

“It’s sad in some ways that we’re not as confident as we should be around the net,” Roy said. “You’re coming back after 40 minutes of play and you’re up by one goal or you think you should be up by two or three and then they have some power plays and took some momentum. They played really well in that third period.”

NOTES: The Oilers traded LW David Perron to the Pittsburgh Penguins for C Rob Klinkhammer and a 2015 first-round pick. ... Avalanche coach Patrick Roy’s decision not to send down RW Borna Rendulic gives the team 12 forwards. Colorado had been playing with 11 forwards while using D Nick Holden on the fourth line in some games. ... Edmonton D Keith Aulie served the first of his two-game suspension for his hit to the head of Calgary forward Matt Stajan on Wednesday. ... Avalanche LW Alex Tanguay entered Friday two assists shy of 800 for his career. ... Oilers LW Benoit Pouliot returned after missing 18 games with a broken foot.