Davidson, Miller lead Oilers past Avalanche

DENVER -- Defenseman Brandon Davidson and center Andrew Miller are making quite an impression on their new teammates.

Davidson scored his first NHL goal, Miller had three assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Monday night.

Goaltender Richard Bachman followed up Friday’s shutout with 29 saves while defensemen Justin Schultz and Nikita Niktin and left winger Taylor Hall also scored for the Oilers, who have won three straight.

Davidson and Miller were big contributors in the sixth NHL game for both of them. Davidson got things rolling early on with his goal on a pass from Miller and the Oilers were in control for most of the game.

“It’s a great win for us,” Davidson said. “We’re on a little bit of a streak here and I‘m glad I can be a part of it and contribute any way possible. It’s exciting times in Oil country.”

Center Anton Lander had two assists for Edmonton.

Center Ryan O‘Reilly scored and goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots for the Avalanche, who did not commit a penalty for the second time this season.

The loss was a near death blow to Colorado’s postseason hopes. With six games left, the Avalanche trail Winnipeg by eight points for the second wild-card spot. They would have to pass the Jets -- as well as Los Angeles, Dallas and San Jose -- because all four squads hold the tiebreaker on the Avalanche.

Colorado (35-29-12) is in the position because of a slow start to the season and two losses to Edmonton in the last week.

“Tonight it didn’t matter what team we were playing against and what history we have with them, we just didn’t win enough battles and we just didn’t compete hard enough,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “It’s unacceptable.”

Colorado coach Patrick Roy wouldn’t entertain the thought his team’s playoff chances were done.

“I won’t answer that question,” he said. “We are going to believe in ourselves until it’s over. The day they’re going to say it’s over it’ll be over. I‘m going to push and that’s all I‘m thinking.”

The Oilers have long been out of the playoff hunt but they’ve played well of late in winning four of their last five.

“The team’s been real good the last couple of games,” Bachman said. “The key is playing the right way. You can see guys are really starting to play for each other, and that’s huge. You don’t want to let the guy next to you down.”

Edmonton (23-40-13) looked like the team fighting for the playoffs in the first period and took a 1-0 lead just 4:49 into the game. Lander held the puck at the bottom of the right circle and found Davidson, who pinched down from left side. Davidson got the puck and beat Varlamov with a shot to the short side.

“It was a beautiful pass from the corner,” Davidson said. “I had to blink twice to make sure it was real. He was able to put it on my stick and I don’t think I saw where it went in. The guys had to tell me just to make sure it went in.”

Colorado got the equalizer later in the first period. O‘Reilly gave the puck to left winger Alex Tanguay and skated to the front of the net. Tanguay’s shot from the slot trickled through defenseman Kevin Aulie and O‘Reilly flicked the rebound past Bachman.

It was O‘Reilly’s 15th of the season and extended his points streak to eight games.

The teams traded chances in the second until Schultz made it 2-1 at 15:28 of the period. He got behind the Avalanche defensemen and lifted a backhand past Varlamov for his sixth of the season.

Varlamov came off for an extra skater with 2:32 left and Niktin and Hall scored empty-net goals.

NOTES: Avalanche D Erik Johnson is still out despite taking part in the past few morning skates. Johnson, who had arthroscopic knee surgery on Jan. 26, has missed 28 games. ... Edmonton G Richard Bachman played at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. ... Colorado RW Dennis Everberg passed the concussion protocol and was in the lineup. He didn’t play in the third period Saturday after getting checked in the head late in the second period. ... Edmonton D Andrew Ference (concussion) and C Boyd Gordon (back) were out of the lineup for the third straight game. Defenseman Mark Fayne (shoulder) missed his second straight game.