Preview: Oilers at Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday to finish their four-game road trip. Edmonton, which has one win in its last eight contests and sits at the bottom of the Pacific Division, owns a 1-2-0 mark on the road trip after dropping consecutive games to the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers. Chicago defeated the Dallas Stars on Saturday to earn points in its sixth consecutive contest (5-0-1) and is tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the Central Division lead.

The Oilers signed former Flyers goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov to a one-year contract worth $3 million - pro-rated - on Friday in an attempt to solve their issues in the crease. Starting goaltender Devan Dubnyk has struggled with a 3.82 goals-against average and .878 save percentage while backup Jason LaBarbera’s .858 save percentage has provided no relief. Chicago netminder Corey Crawford has been doing just fine with a 10-2-3 record, 2.09 GAA and .923 save percentage.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Edmonton, WGN

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-12-2): To make way for Bryzgalov, Edmonton shipped Ladislav Smid (and his $3.5 million contract) to rival Calgary along with goaltending prospect Olivier Roy for a pair of prospects. Smid’s departure means more time for Edmonton’s young defensemen like Taylor Fedun, who has two goals in his first three NHL games. Taylor Hall has a goal in each of the last two contests after missing seven games with a knee injury.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (11-2-4): Patrick Kane, who leads the team with 10 goals and 16 points, has collected five points during his three-game scoring streak. Marian Hossa, who also scored versus the Stars, has seven points in the last five games. Chicago has scored at least three times in each of its last 10 contests. Veteran forward Michal Handzus has missed seven games with an upper-body injury but has been skating for the past week.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton has allowed a league-worst 70 goals.

2. Chicago has struggled with special teams at home, going 7-for-39 on the power play and allowing eight goals on 28 times short-handed.

3. The Oilers lost F Luke Gazdic to a shoulder injury in Saturday’s game. He is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Oilers 1