Preview: Oilers at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks seem poised to make a strong bid to defend their Stanley Cup championship, and part of the reason is how they handle the rigors of playing the second night of back-to-back games. Chicago puts its 8-0-3 mark in such contests on the line when it hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Blackhawks could be an ornery bunch as they have lost three straight games - the latest a 2-1 overtime decision at Montreal on Saturday - and are 1-1-3 since the calendar flipped to 2014.

Edmonton erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to stun Pittsburgh 4-3 in overtime Friday to complete a 2-1-0 homestand. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who scored two goals - including the winner, told the Edmonton Journal: ”To show we can play against big teams like this and to come back like we did. ... we pushed back hard.” The young Oilers, though, continue to struggle through growing pains with the fewest points in the Western Conference at 35 - and second-least in the NHL behind Buffalo.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-27-5): Edmonton, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006, begins a stretch of four straight games on the road, where it is 1-6-1 in its last eight contests. Sam Gagner (five goals, 18 points) has four assists in his last three games but hasn’t scored in eight contests, and was moved from center to wing Friday to join a line with Taylor Hall centered by Nugent-Hopkins in an effort to jump-start his game - or showcase his flexibility for a possible trade. “I think he can complement Nuge and Hallsy and they would complement him,‘’ coach Dallas Eakins told the Edmonton Sun. ”They could be a dangerous line.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (29-8-10): Despite its recent slide, Chicago leads St. Louis by one point in the Central Division and has the second-highest point total in the NHL (68) behind Anaheim’s 73. Chicago, which averages 3.53 goals - second to St. Louis’ 3.57, is struggling on offense with 12 in its last five games, but a strong performance by Corey Crawford (36 saves) against Montreal allowed the Blackhawks to escape with a point. ‘‘I don’t know if it’s so much about the teams we’re playing against lately as much as it is our own game we have to pick up,’’ captain Jonathan Toews told the Chicago Sun-Times after recording an assist Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks, who were 10-1-1 on the second night of back-to-back games last season, won both meetings with the Oilers this season - including a 5-4 victory on Nov. 10 after winning 5-2 at Dallas the previous day.

2. Chicago RW Patrick Kane has registered one assist in his last six contests since totaling eight goals and 17 assists during a 14-game point streak.

3. Edmonton’s last eight games against a team with a winning record have gone over, while Chicago’s last five versus Pacific Division foes have stayed under.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Oilers 1