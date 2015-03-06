Preview: Oilers at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have rediscovered their offense and will attempt to win for the fourth time in five games when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Captain Jonathan Toews collected two goals and an assist in Monday’s 5-2 triumph over Carolina and has recorded two of each in two meetings with Edmonton this season. Marian Hossa also tallied on Monday and followed up his one-goal, three-assist performance in the Blackhawks’ 7-1 victory in Edmonton on Nov. 22 by setting up a pair of tallies in a 5-2 setback to the Oilers on Jan. 9.

While Chicago is getting its offense in gear, Edmonton’s has been stuck in neutral as it has mustered just six goals while losing four of its last five contests. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set up a tally in Tuesday’s 5-2 setback to Los Angeles and has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in as many career meetings with the Blackhawks. Edmonton, which begins a five-game trek on Friday, has recorded a Western Conference-low eight road wins this season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton), CSN Plus Chicago

ABOUT THE OILERS (18-36-10): Derek Roy recorded a goal and two assists in Edmonton’s victory over Chicago but has been limited to just five points (three goals, two assists) in his last 22 games. Nail Yakupov collected a goal and an assist in the Oilers’ most recent meeting with the Blackhawks and recorded four of each during an eight-game stretch before being held off the scoresheet in the last two contests. Ben Scrivens was blitzed for five goals versus the Kings but made 19 saves to defeat Chicago in the last encounter.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (38-21-6): The trade-deadline additions of Antoine Vermette and defenseman Kimmo Timonen have given coach Joel Quenneville some food for thought as he makes final decisions on his gameday lineup. “Right now, we’ve got some competition that we haven’t seen through most of the year,” Quenneville said after practice Thursday. “I think that’s healthier as you go along here.” Andrew Desjardins is expected to make his debut with his new team since being acquired from San Jose.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago G Corey Crawford has yielded just two goals in his last two contests but owns just a 5-5-0 career mark with a 2.76 goals-against average versus Edmonton.

2. The Oilers have killed off all eight short-handed situations over the last three games.

3. Blackhawks D Johnny Oduya (upper body) didn’t practice on Thursday and is doubtful to play this weekend, according to Quenneville.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Oilers 1