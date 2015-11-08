Preview: Oilers at Blackhawks

The defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks need a boost as they return home Sunday to take on the Edmonton Oilers. The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row and own just one victory in their last five contests, but they could get back veteran right wing Marian Hossa from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury.

Patrick Kane is among the league leaders with 19 points after recording at least one in nine straight games for Chicago, which is 6-1-1 in eight home contests. “There’s no panic at all,” Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson told reporters after a 4-2 loss at New Jersey on Friday. “But the league is so even nowadays. … we can’t get too far behind.” The Oilers dropped a 2-1 decision to Pittsburgh in their first game since rookie Connor McDavid suffered a broken collarbone that will keep him out a few months. Chicago still will have to deal with Taylor Hall, who has recorded 12 points in his last seven contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN (Edmonton), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE OILERS (5-9-0): The loss of McDavid will give 2014 first-round pick Leon Draisaitl an opportunity to earn more minutes, and the center has produced seven points in his first four games since being recalled. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also has raised his game of late, registering nine points in his last seven contests after a slow start. Anders Nilsson has stopped 51-of-55 shots in the last two games after Cam Talbot surrendered five goals – including a soft one with 8.7 seconds left – in the loss to Calgary on Oct. 31.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (7-6-1): Kane has totaled six goals, including one in each of the last three games, during his point streak while rookie Artemi Panarin continues to shine with 12 points in his first 14 NHL contests. Captain Jonathan Toews has scored five goals in his last seven games after being blanked in his first seven contests of the campaign. While Hossa may return to the lineup, center Artem Anisimov is day-to-day after leaving Friday’s game with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago F Teuvo Teravainen has posted four points in his last three games after being shut out in four straight.

2. Edmonton RW Jordan Eberle registered one shot in his 2015-16 season debut on Friday after missing time with a shoulder injury.

3. The Blackhawks are 6-1-0 in their last seven meetings with the Oilers, but Edmonton took points in two of three last season (1-1-1).

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Oilers 2