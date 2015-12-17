Preview: Oilers at Blackhawks

After seeing his franchise-record 26-game point streak come to an end, Patrick Kane looks to pick himself off the mat on Thursday when the Chicago Blackhawks conclude their four-game homestand versus the Edmonton Oilers. Kane and his mates were kept off the scoresheet in a 3-0 setback to Central Division rival Colorado on Tuesday, but the 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner recorded a four-point performance in Chicago’s 4-2 victory over Edmonton on Nov. 8.

Kane (one goal, five assists) and rookie linemate Artemi Panarin (three of each) have six points in the first two contests of the three-game season series. While Chicago fell for the second time in six outings on Tuesday, Edmonton saw its six-game winning streak come to a halt with a 4-2 setback to the New York Rangers. Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle each scored to continue their sizzling six-game streaks on Tuesday, as the former has six goals and four assists during that stretch while the latter has five and three, respectively. Eberle has netted a goal in each contest versus the Blackhawks this season and has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 19 career encounters.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSNO (Edmonton), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-16-2): Teddy Purcell, who recorded three assists in two meetings with Chicago, set up a tally versus the Rangers for his seventh point (two goals, five assists) in five games. Cam Talbot didn’t face his former team on Tuesday, but looks to ride the momentum of his career-high 47-save performance in a 3-2 victory over Boston on Monday. The 28-year-old has split four decisions versus Chicago with a slim 1.52 goals-against average, but yielded four goals in a 4-2 setback on Nov. 8.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (17-11-4): Kane wasn’t the only one to see an impressive streak come to an end on Tuesday, as Corey Crawford’s four-game victorious run came to a halt. Crawford also saw his shutout streak of 155 minutes, 16 seconds end, but he made 34 saves to record the win in both outings versus Edmonton this season. Those decisions gave him six straight victories over the Oilers heading into Thursday’s tilt.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton placed D Oscar Klefbom (fractured finger) on injured reserve Wednesday.

2. Chicago has killed off 16-of-17 short-handed situations over the last six games.

3. The Oilers are just 3-for-25 on the power play in the last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3