The Chicago Blackhawks entered their scheduling break on a high, scoring five goals in back-to-back contests and in three of their last four to extend their winning streak to five games with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. After enjoying a week of rest, the Blackhawks return to the grind on Saturday as they attempt to win the three-game season series against the visiting Oilers.

Reigning Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane extended his point streak to five games (four goals, five assists) by scoring a goal and setting up two others versus Edmonton, which came out flat following its five-day break - something the Blackhawks would like to avoid. Connor McDavid, who had an assist in that contest and two others in the Oilers' 5-0 win over the Blackhawks on Nov. 21, set up two goals in Edmonton's 5-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday before recording his NHL-best eighth three-point performance in a 6-3 triumph versus Philadelphia two nights later. "It's becoming routine for him," coach Todd McLellan said of the 20-year-old phenom, who has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in his past 19 games. "The more we're around him, the more numb we become to those performances, that they're just expected."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Edmonton), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE OILERS (31-19-8): Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' words applied to his team igniting its offense, although they seemed very appropriate considering his own struggles as well. The top overall pick of the 2011 draft dented the scoresheet for the first time in eight games after scoring and setting up a goal versus the Flyers. "We didn't get too down on ourselves and we felt it coming," the 23-year-old Nugent-Hopkins told reporters of the Oilers, who have scored 11 goals in the last two games after mustering only four in the previous five. "We stuck with it and good things have ended up happening."

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (35-17-5): Kane is well aware of the NHL teams' troubles after the bye week, with the clubs going 3-9-1 in their first game back from the five-day break - including five losing efforts in as many contests in February. "Teams haven't done too well out of the bye break, so we'll just try to keep it simple," Kane told the Chicago Sun-Times. "That's the biggest thing. I'm sure as the game goes along, we'll probably get a little more comfortable, too. But definitely keep it simple at the start." Corey Crawford, who is slated to be in net on Saturday, owns a 4-0-0 mark in February but yielded five goals in his last encounter versus Edmonton.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton LW Patrick Maroon scored in the most recent contest versus Chicago and added two assists on Thursday to extend his point streak to three games (two goals, two assists).

2. The Blackhawks are 6-for-12 on the power play in February - including 2-for-2 versus the Oilers.

3. Edmonton Ds Kris Russell (undisclosed) and Darnell Nurse (ankle) likely will be available on the team's six-game road trip, McLellan told reporters on Friday.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 2