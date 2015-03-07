Vermette nets shootout winner as Blackhawks defeat Oilers

CHICAGO -- Recent trade acquisition Antoine Vermette noticed a difference Friday when he stepped on to the ice for his second game with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I feel more comfortable already,” Vermette said.

It showed.

Vermette scored the tiebreaking goal to lift the Blackhawks to a 2-1 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers. Teammates cheered from the bench for the veteran center, who arrived from the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 28 in exchange for defenseman prospect Klas Dahlbeck and a first-round pick in this year’s draft.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook scored during regulation for the Blackhawks (39-21-5), who won for the fourth time in the past five games. Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 46 of 47 shots in regulation before stopping all three of Edmonton’s shootout attempts.

Vermette’s goal boosted the Blackhawks to a 9-3 record in shootouts this season.

”I think everybody wants to contribute and make an impact on a new team,“ Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ”The sooner, the better. I think you get more relaxed and you get more comfortable.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Blackhawks

“(It was) a very valuable point for us.”

Center Derek Roy scored the lone goal for the Oilers, who fell to 1-4-1 in their past six games. Roy, right winger Jordan Eberle and right winger Teddy Purcell each were stymied in the shootout round for Edmonton (18-36-11).

Edmonton goaltender Ben Scrivens stopped 38 of 39 shots during regulation. Scrivens denied Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and left winger Patrick Sharp during the shootout round before allowing Vermette’s backhand shot to slip between his legs.

Edmonton coach Todd Nelson said he was proud of his players despite the ending. The Oilers wrapped up their season series against Chicago with a 1-1-1 record.

”The guys were good tonight,“ Nelson said. ”All 20 guys played hard, starting with (Scrivens). He had an outstanding game. But I thought our whole team played well.

“I thought it was a game where we had opportunities that we could maybe score some goals. Crawford played outstanding. It was just a good hockey game to watch.”

Edmonton opened the scoring on a wrist shot by Roy with 4:45 remaining in the first period. After right winger Nail Yakupov stole the puck in the offensive zone, Roy finished the play by stopping, spinning and firing a shot into an open net as Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith and Crawford were caught out of position to the right of the crease.

The play marked Roy’s first goal since Feb. 14 and his seventh goal of the season. Two of his seven goals have come against the Blackhawks, including one Jan. 9 in a 5-2 win.

Roy’s goal proved to be Crawford’s only blemish. He stopped all 29 shots he faced in the second period, third period and overtime to improve to 26-14-4.

“We stuck with our game,” Crawford said. “We didn’t get frustrated. Their goalie was making some big saves. Their guys were getting in front of pucks and making blocks. We kept playing, kept getting chances, and it was nice to get that one.”

The Blackhawks evened the score at 1 on a one-timer by Seabrook with 6:02 remaining in the third period. Toews slipped a pass toward the blue line for Seabrook, who ripped a slap shot through traffic for his eighth goal of the season and his first since Dec. 27.

Chicago struggled to generate scoring chances during two power-play opportunities. The Blackhawks are 0-for-9 on the man advantage in four games without star right winger Patrick Kane, who broke his collarbone Feb. 24.

The Oilers featured a young lineup with five players on injured reserve. They blocked 22 shots, including five blocks by defenseman Martin Marincin.

”I thought we battled all game long,“ Roy said. ”(We were) missing some guys out of the lineup, and the young guys came and played really well for us. I think we had 47 shots on net and we did a good job generating offense on a good hockey team.

“They’re a good club over there. They picked up some guys at the deadline, and we stuck with them and played hard.”

NOTES: Blackhawks C Andrew Desjardins made his team debut four days after he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for RW Ben Smith. Desjardins, 28, registered five goals and three assists in 56 games with San Jose. ... Oilers C Anton Lander missed his sixth straight game because of a shoulder injury. Lander returned to practice but has yet to participate in contact drills. ... Blackhawks D Johnny Oduya (upper body) participated in Friday’s morning skate and could return next week, coach Joel Quenneville said. Oduya missed the past five games. ... Oilers G Ben Scrivens started his seventh consecutive game. ... Blackhawks C Teuvo Teravainen was a healthy scratch after playing the past three games.