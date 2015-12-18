Blackhawks’ top line dominates Oilers

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks often went whichever way right winger Patrick Kane took them in recent weeks.

The Blackhawks’ top line of left winger Teuvo Teravainen, center Jonathan Toews and right winger Marian Hossa removed that pressure from Kane and his linemates Thursday as it accounted for three goals in a 4-0 win over Edmonton Oilers at the United Center.

“We don’t actually like them to carry this team or score every night a lot of goals,” Teravainen said of Kane and his line. “Everybody has to step up.”

Teravainen and company began stepping up in the first period Thursday. Teravainen created a 2-on-1 rush for Hossa and Toews with a long pass beyond the Oilers’ defense. Hossa then delivered the puck from the left circle to Toews in right circle, and Toews scored on a one-timer to put the Blackhawks (18-11-4) ahead 1-0 at 6:00.

Teravainen extended the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-0 when he scored from the slot off a pass from Toews at 12:29 of the second period. The scoring chance began when Hossa forced a turnover and got the puck to Toews. Teravainen scored again in the third period when he knocked in a rebound at 16:42. Toews and Hossa each had an assist on the goal.

Teravainen finished with two goals and an assist. Toews had one goal and two assists. Hossa had three assists.

”I tip my hat to them,“ Oilers left winger Matt Hendricks said of the Blackhawks’ top line. ”They’re great players, but we need to find a way to be harder on them.

“You look at the way Colorado played them the other night (in a 3-0 Avalanche win). They were physical. They slowed the game down in terms of neutral zone. They trapped them, and they didn’t allow them to free wheel. I thought we lost our checks quite a bit and allowed them some open ice.”

The Oilers (14-17-2) weren’t without their own chances in the game with 33 shots on net. Their issue was the same issue a lot of teams have had lately -- trying to get the puck past Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford. He recorded his third shutout in the last four games and improved his save percentage to .953 for December. He had made 235 saves on 245 shots for the month.

“I feel good right now,” said Crawford, who has five shutouts on the season. “I‘m really focused and I‘m seeing the puck well throughout the whole game and getting a lot of help, too, from everyone, especially tonight.”

Blackhawks left winger Artemi Panarin produced the game’s final goal at 18:35 of the third period. Defenseman Brent Seabrook and Kane had assists on the goal. Kane set a franchise-record 26-game point streak prior to going without a point against the Avalanche on Tuesday. He has recorded a point in 30 of 33 games this season.

Oilers coach Todd McLellan was looking for more from his team as it was coming off a loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Oilers had a six-game winning streak prior to the Rangers’ loss.

“We were flat,” said McLellan, whose team fell to 5-12-1 on the road for the season. “So, I guess the answer to that would be, no, we expected more. It was just team wide. Not really anybody had their legs. We didn’t have a lot of polish as a team. That’s certainly a group you don’t want to be flat against. Team wide, expectations for each of the individuals was a lot higher than what we got from them tonight, certainly a team loss.”

Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return to the game. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said he would know more about the extent of the injury on Friday.

Thursday’s game marked the final one between the Blackhawks and Oilers during the regular season. The Blackhawks swept the season series with two regulation victories and one overtime win.

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Ryan Garbutt returned to the lineup after being scratched the last three games. He replaced LW Brandon Mashinter. ... RW Marian Hossa has not participated in the Blackhawks’ last three morning skates, but Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said Hossa has not been dealing with any injuries. ... Oilers LW Rob Klinkhammer missed Thursday’s game after suffering an undisclosed injury against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. He previously missed 21 games due to an ankle injury. ... Oilers coach Todd McLellan said LW Benoit Pouliot could return to play prior to the league’s Christmas break. He hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a lower-body injury.