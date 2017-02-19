Oilers claim road win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- When the Edmonton Oilers finished the first period with four shots on goal and were still deadlocked in a scoreless tie with the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night, Milan Lucic told his teammates to take heart.

Despite coming off a bye week, the Blackhawks came out firing and outplayed the Oilers in every facet, putting Edmonton in a fortunate spot despite its performance over the first 20 minutes.

That's where Cam Talbot entered the picture.

Talbot made 38 saves and Lucic, Matt Benning and Connor McDavid scored goals as the Oilers snapped the Blackhawks' five-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory.

The Oilers' third straight victory, came a week after they (32-19-8) were soundly defeated by the Blackhawks in their first game coming out of the bye week. Edmonton returned the favor Saturday night.

"We were just trying to get a big two points in a tough building to play in," Talbot said. "We let (the loss to the Blackhawks) go a while ago, we knew it wasn't our best game."

Neither was Saturday's, but Talbot made sure the Blackhawks (35-18-5) weren't able to capitalize on their fast start and extend their win streak.

"It might have been one of if not our worst first periods of the season the way we came out," Lucic said. "The way (Talbot) kept us in there was huge. The reason we won tonight was (because of) the way he played all game long, especially in the first period. I think guys were able to build off of that."

Talbot kept the Blackhawks off the board until the third period and until after Edmonton built a 2-0 lead. Lucic's unassisted goal midway through the third period provided the Oilers with the two-goal cushion when he slipped a shot between the legs of Corey Crawford, who kept the Blackhawks within a goal earlier in the period when he denied NHL point leader Connor McDavid on a point blank scoring chance.

McDavid appeared to have an angle after taking a cross-ice pass before Crawford, who finished with 19 saves, slid over and knocked the shot down. McDavid sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his 20th of the season and his 67th point.

Talbot stopped 34 straight shots for the Oilers before Chicago finally got on the board when Richard Panik scored with just under five minutes to play.

Despite maintaining a large advantage on shots for most of the night, the Blackhawks weren't able to solve Talbot.

"I thought we had generated enough (scoring chances) throughout the game and didn't give up much," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "I think we would probably be happy with that effort most nights and generally would come out with something better than a loss."

Added Chicago captain Jonathan Toews: "We feel if we had a little bit more puck luck around the net, that game could have had a different outcome."

Edmonton took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the second period when Benning scored a power-play goal. Benning's shot skirted by Crawford after it grazed the skate of defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The Oilers went to the power play after Blackhawks right wing Ryan Hartman was whistled for instigating and then given an additional five minutes for fighting and a 10-minute game misconduct. Hartman went after Eric Gryba, who planted Blackhawks center Tanner Kero into the boards.

The goal finally provided some support for Talbot, who then quickly had to rebound after Panik got the Blackhawks to within a goal in the third period.

Understanding how many offensive chances the Blackhawks had generated throughout the night, Talbot knew his work wasn't over.

"(I just told myself) just stop the next one," Talbot said. "I had been doing all game long and I knew they were going to make a push there. I just had to do my best to close it out."

NOTES: Oilers LW Benoit Pouliot missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. ... D Kris Russell missed his fifth straight game (lower-body injury), but he is with the team and could return during the Oilers' six-game road trip, which continues Tuesday in Tampa. ... Captain Connor McDavid played his first game at the United Center after missing last year's game in Chicago with a broken clavicle. ... LW Jujhar Khaira and D Jordan Oesterle ere scratched. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival did not play Saturday but could return from a foot injury on Sunday against Buffalo, coach Joel Quenneville said. Rozsival has been out since late January when he suffered the injury. "He gives us some depth on the back end. He's ready to play as soon as we put him in," Quenneville told reporters at the team's morning skate. ... Chicago RW Jordin Tootoo was scratched.