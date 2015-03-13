Preview: Oilers at Blue Jackets

Although attaining a postseason berth is nearing a mathematical impossibility for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have answered a seven-game winless skid with three victories in their last four contests. The Blue Jackets look to continue their late surge when they face the spiraling Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Scott Hartnell followed up his two-goal performance in a 4-3 triumph over Carolina on Tuesday by netting the go-ahead tally in a 3-1 victory over Detroit two nights later.

With 19 tallies, Hartnell is on the cusp of his eighth 20-goal season and is on pace for his most points since recording a career-high 67 in the 2011-12 campaign. Despite receiving a heavy workload against the Red Wings, Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to get the nod versus a reeling Edmonton club that has lost six in a row (0-5-1) and is playing the final contest on its five-game road trip (0-3-1). The Oilers showed gumption in rallying from a four-goal deficit to pull even with Pittsburgh before the wheels came off in a 6-4 setback on Thursday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSNO (Edmonton), Fox Sports Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE OILERS (18-39-11): Defenseman Nikita Nikitin didn’t take too kindly to general manager Craig MacTavish’s suggestion that he wasn’t physically fit to start the season after signing a two-year, $9 million deal. “I was in shape,” Nikitin said this week, according to the Edmonton Sun. “I was in good shape. That was never a problem.” Sidelined with a shoulder injury, Nikitin could return to the ice on Friday for the first time since Jan. 29.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (29-34-4): Defenseman Ryan Murray was activated off injured reserve prior to Thursday’s contest, and could return versus Edmonton after a 17-game absence due to a high ankle sprain. “There’s a good chance he’ll play (Friday),” coach Todd Richards said. “He’s a talented player, a talented kid and a guy that logs a lot of minutes for us. He can play power play, penalty kill, 4-on-4 ... an every situation-type player.”

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton RW Jordan Eberle has two goals and four assists on his three-game point streak.

2. Columbus RW Cam Atkinson scored on Thursday and resides one point shy of 100 for his career.

3. Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has collected three goals and as many assists in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Oilers 3