Preview: Oilers at Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers attempt to extend their longest winning streak since early December when they continue their four-game road trip Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton, which won a season-high six straight contests from Dec. 2-14, aims for its fourth in a row as it topped the New York Islanders at home before beginning its trek with triumphs in Buffalo and Philadelphia.

Taylor Hall scored his team-leading 21st goal against the Flyers to end his five-game drought and pull within six of his career high. Columbus is coming off a road loss to the New York Rangers on Monday which ended its four-game point streak (3-0-1). Despite owning an overall record that is under .500, the Blue Jackets are 13-12-6 at home, where they have earned points in seven of their last eight contests (5-1-2). Edmonton is hoping to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after recording a 5-1 home victory on Feb. 2 behind a one-goal, two-assist performance by rookie Connor McDavid, who was playing for the first time after missing three months with a broken clavicle.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Edmonton), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE OILERS (25-34-7): McDavid has been somewhat of a fixture on the scoresheet since returning from his injury, registering at least one point (seven goals, 13 assists) in 12 of his 16 games - including a career-best five-point performance against Toronto on Feb. 11. Patrick Maroon had a successful debut for Edmonton on Thursday, scoring a goal three days after being acquired from Anaheim at the trade deadline. The Oilers are just 9-20-5 on the road this season but have won two straight away from home for the first time since Oct. 17 and 18.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-30-8): Sergei Bobrovsky, who has not played since Jan. 21 due to a groin injury, participated in a full practice session Thursday - a day after having limited time on the ice. “We don’t want to isolate him too much, but we had a couple of days here and we were trying to get Bob a little time there to have his own net during practice,” coach John Tortorella told the team’s website. Boone Jenner, who earlier this week was rewarded for his best offensive season with a two-year contract extension, has failed to notch a point in three straight games and five of his last seven.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets LW Matt Calvert has gone 12 games without a goal since netting his team’s lone tally in the previous meeting with the Oilers.

2. Edmonton G Laurent Brossoit could make his third career start - second this season - Friday after Cam Talbot posted his second shutout of the season Thursday in his ninth consecutive start.

3. Bobrovsky was named to Team Russia’s roster for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey while Columbus LW Brandon Saad and Ds Ryan Murray and Seth Jones were selected to play for Team North America.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Oilers 2