Preview: Oilers at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a chance to move within one victory of the longest winning streak in league history when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Owners of the NHL's best record, Columbus made it 15 consecutive wins with a 4-2 victory at Minnesota on Saturday night that ended the Wild's 12-game winning streak.

The Blue Jackets have not lost since Nov. 26 and need two wins to match Pittsburgh's 17-game streak in 1993, but they insist the record is not their goal. "It hasn't been brought up once," right wing Cam Atkinson said. "It's just crucial to get two points at any point. ... You can't really focus on the next five games or whatever." Columbus has won five of the past six meetings against the Oilers, including a 3-1 victory at Edmonton on Dec. 13. Connor McDavid, tied for the league scoring lead, and the Oilers have points in six straight (4-0-2) as they prepare to kick off a four-game road trip.

TV: 7 p.m. Sportsnet West (Edmonton), FSN Ohio (Columbus), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE OILERS (19-12-7): Edmonton has limited the opposition to two regulation goals or fewer in eight of its last nine games but has failed to score more than three times during that span. Forward Anton Lander notched one goal and two assists in 16 games this season with the Oilers, earning a demotion to the American Hockey League, but he responded with 11 goals and 10 assists in 13 games with Bakersfield to earn another chance with Edmonton. Oilers netminder Cam Talbot has only one regulation loss in his last 12 starts.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-5-4): Atkinson has been sensational during Columbus' tear, scoring twice in the marquee showdown against Minnesota to give him nine goals and seven assists over the last 12 games. However, a balanced lineup has been the key to the overwhelming success, with the fourth line of Sam Gagner, Scott Hartnell and Lukas Sedlak producing 26 goals. “It can be a momentum line,” coach John Tortorella said. "It allows me to use my whole bench and not get too caught up in matchups.”

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky is riding career-high win (13-0-0) and point (14-0-1) streaks.

2. McDavid has two goals and five points in three games versus Columbus.

3. The Blue Jackets have 11 power-play goals in the last 10 games, including two against Edmonton last month.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Oilers 3