Blue Jackets 5, Oilers 4 (SO): Alexander Wennberg scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Sergei Bobrovsky denied all five attempts as host Columbus skated to its third straight victory.

Bobrovsky (31 saves) thwarted Teddy Purcell on a partial breakaway in overtime before making a sliding save on Derek Roy’s one-timer from the right circle. The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner continued his stellar play in the shootout before Wennberg - who also had two assists - snapped a shot between the pads of Ben Scrivens (27 saves) for the lone tally.

Scott Hartnell scored his fourth goal in three games and Cam Atkinson tallied for the second straight contest to record his 100th career point for the Blue Jackets, who have won eight of the past 10 home meetings with Edmonton. Artem Anisimov and Marko Dano also scored and Nick Foligno notched two assists.

Jordan Eberle collected a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to four games for the Oilers, who have dropped seven in a row overall (0-5-2) and finished a five-game road trip with an 0-3-2 mark. Roy tallied for the second straight contest, captain Andrew Ference also scored and defenseman Justin Schultz and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists.

Bobrovsky attempted to play the puck behind the net before it took an awkward bounce off the boards and caromed out front for Roy to backhand home, tying the contest at 2-2 at 12:56 of the second period. Anisimov and Ference each scored late in the second period and Yakupov’s blast beat an out-of-position Bobrovsky on a 5-on-3 rush early in the third, but Hartnell poked home a rebound with 3:37 left in regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dano wasted little time setting off the cannon, wiring a shot from the top of the right circle that beat Scrivens just 43 seconds into the contest. The goal was the fastest to start a game this season for the Blue Jackets, besting RW Jack Skille’s tally 66 seconds into a contest versus New Jersey on Nov. 1. ... Eberle has recorded three goals and five assists on his point streak. ... Columbus D Ryan Murray logged 20:44 of ice time in his return from a 17-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. ... The teams meet again in Edmonton on Wednesday.