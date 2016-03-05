Savard leads Blue Jackets over Oilers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- David Savard had the first two-goal game of his career, but it was the timing of the goals that most delighted the Columbus Blue Jackets’ defenseman.

The Blue Jackets, led by Savard, seemed to have an answer for every goal the Edmonton Oilers scored, allowing them to cruise to a 6-3 win on Friday in Nationwide Arena.

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner, Scott Hartnell and Fedor Tyutin also scored for the Blue Jackets, who are 12-5-4 since Jan. 13.

Blue Jackets rookie goaltender Joonas Korpisalo finished with 33 saves.

”Those are fun games to play, with all the open ice,“ said Savard, who came into the game with only one goal in 47 games this season. ”It was like a junior game, so good memories.

“But the best part for us is how we responded. Every time they scored we got it back within a minute. You always talk about responding the right way, and you saw that tonight.”

The Oilers got goals from Connor McDavid, Taylor Hall and Leon Draisaitl, while goaltender Laurent Brossoit, making only his third NHL start, had 21 saves.

Every time the Oilers scored, the Blue Jackets responded quickly with a goal of their own.

When the Oilers cut the lead to 2-1, the Jackets responded 10 seconds later. When they pulled to 4-2, the Jackets scored 43 seconds later. When Edmonton cut it to 5-3, the Jackets scored 35 seconds later.

”We didn’t give ourselves much of a chance tonight,“ Edmonton coach Todd McClellan said. ”The goals they scored right back against us ... that’s a sign of not mentally being there.

“You just gained a little momentum and traction and you just give it back to them. Mental mistakes, to me, more than physical.”

Brossoit steadied after allowing goals on his first two shots, but was under siege all night.

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead 1:54 into the game. Atkinson was on the doorstep when a spinning, backhand pass from Nick Foligno made it through traffic and landed on Atkinson’s blade for the easy finish.

Only 50 seconds later, it was 2-0. Savard skated the puck in and released a wrister from atop the left circle that whizzed past Brossoit’s glove.

The Oilers made a push later in the first period and early in the second, and they were rewarded.

Draisaitl scored his 17th of the season when he redirected Adam Pardy’s shot, sending it off Korpisalo and into the Blue Jackets’ net.

Only 10 seconds after Draisatl’s goal, Tyutin took a pass from Hartnell off the rush and beat Brossoit between his pads to make it 3-1.

It was Tyutin’s first goal in 66 games, dating back to almost one year ago: March 12 vs. Detroit.

“It’s the greatest feeling scoring goals in this league, especially when you haven’t scored for a long time,” Tyutin said.

The lead grew to 4-1 when the Blue Jackets scored a power play goal at 10:54 of the second.

Ryan Murray’s slapper from the right point was redirected by Jenner’s stickblade, shooting the puck past Brossoit and into the net.

The Oilers pulled to 4-2 at 19:00 of the second with their own power-play goal, this time a redirected by Hall off Andrej Sekera’s slap shot.

The Blue Jackets had an answer only 43 seconds later. Alexander Wennberg forced a turnover at the Oilers’ blue line and set up Hartnell, who was coming through the left circle with speed.

McDavid, who lit up the Blue Jackets in an earlier meeting, scored at 3:22 of the third period to make it 5-3.

Savard struck again, this time 35 seconds later, to seal it.

The back-and-forth nature of the game made Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella seasick, he said.

”I was on the edge of the bench the whole night, because I think that game could have changed in a second,“ Tortorella said. ”It was just one of those games for coaches.

“Players don’t think that way, but I was worried through the whole game as far as where the momentum was going to go. So answering their goals like we did was very important.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets LW Brandon Saad left the game after two periods with an upper-body injury. Tortorella said he would not travel with the club to Philadelphia for Saturday’s game. ... Linesman Darren Gibbs was struck by a puck with 7:10 remaining and was helped off the ice. He did not return. ... Blue Jackets RW David Clarkson was struck in the face by a puck during pregame warm-ups but was stitched up and able to play. ... Oilers C Mark Letestu, who left the Blue Jackets to sign with Edmonton as a free agent last summer, played his first game back in Nationwide Arena. ... Blue Jackets RW Rene Bourque, who cleared waivers on Monday, was a healthy scratch for the second straight game.