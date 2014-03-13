Preview: Oilers at Blues

The St. Louis Blues have the inside track in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy and have a chance to strengthen their hold on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with back-to-back games against a pair of division cellar dwellers. St. Louis looks to rebound from a rare home loss when it hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The Blues have won seven of the past eight against the Oilers, although Edmonton came away with a 3-0 win in its last visit to St. Louis.

St. Louis had a five-game winning streak snapped in a 3-2 setback to an emotional Dallas squad that was playing with a purpose one night after Rich Peverley collapsed on the bench. The Blues could be staring at another opponent with extra incentive when Oilers forward David Perron returns to St. Louis for the first time since he was traded to Edmonton last July. The Oilers kicked off a four-game road trip with a gritty performance in Minnesota, erasing a three-goal deficit before winning in a shootout 4-3.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN (Edmonton), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE OILERS (23-35-8): The decision to deal Perron was primarily salary cap-based, but it has paid dividends for both Perron and Edmonton. Perron leads the Oilers with a career-high 24 goals and is third in points (46) after sparking Tuesday’s comeback by scoring in regulation and converting in the shootout. “As soon as you get enough of those guys, it infests your whole team,” Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins said of Perron. “(Tuesday) night in the third period was a fine example of it. David was scraping and clawing. “That’s what transforms your team from one that loses to one that wins.”

ABOUT THE BLUES (44-14-7): Even though St. Louis is 5-0-1 in its last six, coach Ken Hitchcock knew his team was tempting fate with a string of four consecutive one-goal decisions while going into overtime in five of the last six home games. ”We got away with this in Colorado and got away with it in Minnesota,“ Hitchcock said. ”We’re just feeding teams transition. We’re not putting pucks in deep, we’re not getting on the grind. We’re turning way too many pucks over. Ryan Miller, acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline, suffered in his loss in five decisions with the Blues.

OVERTIME

1. Miller is 6-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average versus Edmonton.

2. Oilers F Sam Gagner, who is riding a five-game point streak, sat out practice Wednesday and is questionable for the contest.

3. St. Louis has won the past two meetings by a combined 11-2 but hasn’t swept a season series from Edmonton since 1993-94.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Oilers 2