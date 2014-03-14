Sobotka returns to lead Blues past Oilers

ST. LOUIS -- Center Vladimir Sobotka looked as if he hadn’t been away for a minute, let alone six weeks.

Playing for the first time since Jan. 31, Sobotka scored a goal and assisted on two more, including the winner by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, for his first three-point game of the season as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 Thursday at Scottrade Center.

Sobotka was back after missing 12 games with a broken kneecap.

”We knew he was going to bring energy, bring some bite back to our lineup,“ Pietrangelo said. ”That’s a great example of what he’s capable of, three points, coming back after being out as long as he was.

“Whether he felt his best or not, I don’t know, but it certainly looked like he didn’t miss a beat.”

Left winger Jaden Schwartz mentioned that to Sobotka during the game.

“I told him that on the ice, and he didn’t know what I meant,” Schwartz said, with a laugh.

The first few shifts were a little tough, according to Sobotka, who played on a line with left winger T.J. Oshie and right winger Vladimir Tarasenko. The line accounted for the Blues’ first three goals.

“It probably took me two or three shifts; I just kept it simple and tried to keep up with Vladie and Osh,” Sobokta said. “The first period was a little harder, but after (a few) shifts, I felt better and better. ... I got a little stronger and faster.”

The victory was the Blues’ third against the Oilers this season. St. Louis extended its unbeaten streak to seven games (6-0-1), all of the games taking place in March.

St. Louis (45-14-7) leads the NHL with 97 points, four points clear of three teams that are tied for second. The Oilers (23-36-8) lost in regulation for only the third time in 10 games (5-3-2), but they long ago fell out of the playoff hunt.

Like Sobotka, Oshie also had a goal and two assists. He leads the Blues with 53 points, 17 goals and a career-high 36 assists. Schwartz lit the red lamp twice, his 20th and 21st goals this season, while fellow second-year player Tarasenko also scored his 20th. Tarasenko became the Blues’ first Russian-born player to score 20 in a season.

Schwartz described scoring 20 as “cool,” adding, “I didn’t really expect it to start the season.”

Schwartz also used the same “cool” word in reference to he and Tarasenko getting 20 on the same night. They were first-round draft picks in 2010 -- Schwartz 14th overall, Tarasenko 16th.

Former Blues left winger David Perron scored his career-high 25th for Edmonton, which also got a goal from defenseman Mark Fraser.

The Blues scored three goals in the first 7:56 of the final period, then added another to put the game away.

“That’s the way we can play,” Pietrangelo said.

Sobotka teamed with Pietrangelo for the eventual winner, giving the Blues a 3-2 lead 40 seconds into the final period. Sobotka took the puck away from defenseman Andrew Ference on the right of the net, then fed Pietrangelo in the slot, and the defenseman beat Edmonton goalie Ben Scrivens with the quick wrister.

“I saw the puck in the corner and stuck with it,” Sobotka said, adding that when he took it from Ference, “Petro called for the puck and I just put it in front.”

Pietrangelo waited to make the call and move to the net until Sobotka had possession of the puck.

“I didn’t want anyone to come in on me,” Pietrangelo explained. “We didn’t have anyone between us, so it was a pretty easy pass for him. I got a good bounce, so I’ll take it.”

Schwartz increased the lead to two at 4:25, scoring from the slot after center David Backes won a race behind the net for a dump-in by left winger Alexander Steen. Schwartz credited “DB” for that play.

Oshie then scored at 7:56 with the Blues on a five-on-three power play. That pretty much was the game, but Schwartz set the final score on the rebound of center Maxim Lapierre’s shot at 12:56.

Edmonton actually had a lead in this game, 1-0 after Perron’s goal 7:39 into the first period. Left winger Taylor Hall fetched Ference’s dump-in in the right corner, circled up the boards and passed to Perron in the high slot. Playing for the first time in St. Louis since being traded to Edmonton for left winger Magnus Paajarvi on July 13, Perron wristed the puck past goalie Ryan Miller, who is now 5-0-1 in a Blues uniform.

Perron was happy to score a meaningful goal.

“It’s not like it was 6-2 and doesn’t mean anything,” Perron said. “When we scored, we thought we could have a good game against them. They’re a team set up to play with the lead. When they have the lead, it’s hard to get back on them.”

The game remained close through two periods.

Sobotka tied the score 1-1 at 18:48 of the first, crashing the net and putting a backhand past Scrivens. Tarasenko and Oshie assisted.

The trio combined for the Blues’ second goal, 5:05 into the second period. After taking a pass from Sobotka, Oshie carried the puck into the Oilers zone, dipsy-doodled and fed Tarasenko breaking to the net for a 2-1 lead.

Edmonton tied the score in a weird exchange at 18:03. Blues defenseman Barret Jackman was face down after getting accidentally kicked on the back of the head as Oilers left winger Jesse Joensuu jumped over him. With play continuing and Jackman still down, Fraser ultimately tied the score.

That goal inspired with the Blues.

“After seeing that goal, it gave us a little extra fire there,” Pietrangelo said.

After the second intermission, the Blues scored four goals on 14 shots in the third period.

“They took it to us,” Perron said.

Scrivens allowed the six goals on 37 shots as the Blues outshot the Oilers 37-25.

“They’re a good team; they don’t need too many chances,” Scrivens said. “My job is to make more saves than I did tonight.”

NOTES: With C/LW Vladimir Sobotka back in the St. Louis lineup, LW Brenden Morrow was a healthy scratch. ... The Blues’ other healthy scratches were LW Chris Porter and D Carlo Colaiacovo, each for the second successive game. ... Blues D Jordan Leopold sat out for the ninth consecutive game with a high-ankle sprain. He has missed every game since the Olympic break. ... Blues D Jay Bouwmeester appeared in his 701st consecutive game, which is the longest active streak in the major U.S. stick-and-ball sports (NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL) and second in major U.S. professional sports behind Jeff Gordon of NASCAR. In his 11th season as a professional, Bouwmeester has played all but 21 games in his career, missing those games with a broken foot in his second season, 2003-04. ... The Oilers scratched C Anton Lander, whom they called up on an emergency basis Wednesday from AHL Oklahoma City. D Anton Belov missed his sixth consecutive game with an oblique injury. Edmonton also scratched D Philip Larsen. ... The Oilers have two games remaining on their four-game trip, Friday at Detroit and Sunday at Carolina. ... The Blues play Saturday in Nashville and return home to host Winnipeg on Monday.