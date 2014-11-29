Tarasenko’s OT goal boosts Blues past Oilers

ST. LOUIS -- Even before St. Louis Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko shot the puck, left winger T.J. Oshie knew it was money.

He was right.

Tarasenko razzle-dazzled Edmonton defenseman Justin Schultz with a nifty backhand-to-forehand move, then snapped a wicked wrist shot to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night before a devilish crowd of 17,666 at Scottrade Center.

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock won his 672nd career game, tying Mike Keenan for sixth in NHL history

The winning goal, which came with 40 seconds on the clock, was Tarasenko’s 13th of the season. And Oshie counted it even before it was in the bank.

”Everyone stood up on the bench before he even shot it,“ Oshie said. ”I figured it was going in, so I didn’t even see it; I just heard everyone scream. So I weaseled my way off the bench, went out and hugged him.

“It’s fun watching that kid shoot the puck. He can’t do it enough.”

Oshie also had a big night, scoring his second goal of the season and dishing two assists for his first multi-point game of the season. Defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Blues, and Pietrangelo along with Jori Lehtera assisted on the winner.

Lehtera sprung Tarasenko into the Oilers’ zone against Schultz.

“I was waiting for the pass from Jori; I knew he was going to pass to me,” Tarasenko said. “I was kind of lucky; the puck was bouncing a little bit. ... It’s nice to get the two points.”

The victory, which was the Blues’ third in four games, came after a 3-2 loss in overtime to Ottawa on Tuesday. The Blues are 15-6-2 for 32 points, twice as many as the struggling Oilers.

Edmonton lost for the ninth consecutive game -- six in regulation and three in overtime, including second in a row. The Oilers, who fell 1-0 in overtime on Thursday at Nashville, haven’t won since a 3-1 victory over the Rangers on Nov. 9 in New York. They fell to 6-14-4 for 16 points, last in the 14-team Western Conference.

Nearly a quarter into the season, they’re on the fringe of the playoff hunt.

Oilers right winger David Perron and defenseman Nikita Nikitin scored against their old team, and right winger Mark Arcobello also added a goal.

Despite their recent struggles, the Oilers had the Blues on the ropes. After being massively outplayed in the first period, they led 2-1 after two and 3-2 until the Blues tied it with 7:35 remaining in regulation time.

Still, the Oilers need a “W” not a moral victory.

”This is an extremely hard and tough situation for everybody in our organization, from the players to the coaches to the managers,“ Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins said. ”It is painful and somewhere you have to believe that this is going to make you extremely resilient and tough down the road.

“It is going to take to get a bounce, to get a call, to get something in your favor and, right now, it doesn’t seem like hockey wants to give that to us.”

The Blues outshot the Oilers 15-3 in the first period and had a 10-1 edge in shots before Oshie’s goal. But they led only 1-0 at the first intermission.

Goaltender Ben Scrivens kept the Oilers in the game.

“If we had everyone playing with the same desperate mentality and the emotion that he showed during the game, I think we could have had the win,” Perron said.

Eakins breathed a sigh of relief that the Edmonton wasn’t out of it after one.

“By the first period, I thought we should have been down multiple goals,” he said. “That would have been very hard to recover from.”

Perron and Nikitin scored in the second period to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead, before the teams swapped goals in the third. Shattenkirk tied it, Arcobello gave Edmonton another lead and Pietrangelo tied it again.

Pietrangelo’s goal came on the second rebound after Scrivens made two big stops. He stopped Pietrangelo’s shot off the rush to start the sequence, then robbed Oshie at point-blank range on the rebound before Pietrangelo skated it and buried it.

“I was so excited that I might have fanned on it a little bit, but (Scrivens) made a great save and Petro came home and put it in,” Oshie said, adding, “It’s great to see all those pucks go in.”

Even if he didn’t actually see Tarasenko score the winner.

NOTES: Martin Brodeur, the winningest goalie in NHL history, practiced with the St. Louis Blues in the morning skate, his first outing in a one-week tryout. Brodeur, 42, played 21 seasons with New Jersey, backstopping three Stanley Cup winners and winning 688 games, but New Jersey let him go after last season. ... D Jay Bouwmeester sat out for the third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... The Blues scratched LW Magnus Paajarvi and LW Chris Porter -- Paajarvi for the third consecutive game and Porter for the eighth. ... Edmonton made three lineup changes: G Ben Scrivens started ahead of Viktor Fasth, LW Jesse Joensuu replaced C Matt Hendricks and D Justin Schultz replaced D Keith Aulie. D Martin Marincin was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.