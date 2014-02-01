Preview: Oilers at Bruins

After seeing their four-game winning streak come to an abrupt end, the Boston Bruins look to get back on track against a goaltender that set an NHL record for saves in a regular-season shutout. The Bruins vie for their 12th consecutive victory over Edmonton on Saturday afternoon, when the Oilers pay a visit to TD Garden. Boston followed three consecutive six-goal performances with a dud on Thursday, a 4-1 setback to Original Six-rival Montreal.

The Bruins attempt to rebound against Ben Scrivens, who stopped all 59 shots he faced in a 3-0 triumph over San Jose on Wednesday. Edmonton is vying for a season-high fourth consecutive victory on Saturday, but came up short in a 4-2 setback to Boston on Dec. 12. David Perron scored twice for the Oilers in that contest and has five goals in his last six games to set a career-high with 22 on the season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE OILERS (18-32-6): Edmonton added a bit of sandpaper to its defense corps on Friday as it acquired blue-liner Mark Fraser from Toronto for a pair of prospects. “I‘m happy to get to play for another organization with extremely passionate fans,” the 27-year-old Fraser told the Oilers’ website. “I‘m very excited. I‘m confident I can provide something the Oilers may be missing. ... Most of my success comes from my size and aggression.” Fraser has registered one assist and 33 penalty minutes in 19 games this season.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (34-16-3): Jarome Iginla scored twice in the teams’ previous meeting but saw his three-game point streak come to an end in the loss to the Canadiens. Chad Johnson made 39 saves against Edmonton last month, but Tuukka Rask likely will receive the nod on Saturday in a bid to avenge his previous performance. The Finn yielded three goals on 18 shots versus Montreal en route to being pulled for the fourth time this season.

OVERTIME

1. Boston RW Reilly Smith saw his seven-game point streak come to an end against Montreal, but RW Loui Eriksson and LW Carl Soderberg extended their respective stretches to three (one goal, two assists apiece).

2. Edmonton RW Jordan Eberle scored in the teams’ previous meeting and has five goals and three assists in his last seven contests.

3. Oilers LW Taylor Hall is riding a six-game point streak (one goal, eight assists) but was held off the scoresheet versus the Bruins last month.

PREDICTION: Bruins 6, Oilers 2