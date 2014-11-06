Preview: Oilers at Bruins

Brad Marchand has powered the Boston Bruins to a three-game winning streak, scoring four goals - including two in overtime - and adding two assists in that stretch. The pesky Nova Scotia native, who netted the OT winner in a 2-1 victory over Florida, looks to continue his hot hand when the skidding Edmonton Oilers pay a visit to TD Garden on Thursday. The Bruins won both meetings last season and are 8-0-1 in their last nine home contests against Edmonton.

The Oilers also are struggling on the road this season (0-3-1), opening up a five-game trek with their third straight loss - a lackluster 4-1 setback to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his team’s lone goal, giving him four tallies and an assist in his last six contests. Edmonton needs to locate its offense with leading scorer Taylor Hall sidelined for two to four weeks with an injured knee.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN360, TVA2 (Edmonton), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-7-1): David Perron, who was held off the scoresheet thanks to a point-blank save by Steve Mason on Tuesday, netted both of his team’s goals last season versus Boston. Viktor Fasth made 21 saves on Tuesday but admitted that he suffered from a little rust as he returned from an eight-game absence due to a groin injury. Both Fasth (0-2-1, 4.70 goals-against average) and Ben Scrivens (0-3-0, 4.69 GAA) have struggled in their respective careers versus the Bruins.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (8-6-0): David Krejci likely will be a game-time decision against the Oilers after skating on his own prior to Wednesday’s practice. “He skated today, so that’s progress to me,” Boston coach Claude Julien said of Krejci, who has missed the last two contests with an undisclosed injury and five games overall this season. “That’s a good sign to see him out there and he felt pretty good, so it’s nice to see that.” Milan Lucic would love to see his linemate back on the ice as the burly forward plays in his 500th career game on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton captain and former Bruins D Andrew Ference will serve the second contest of his three-game suspension for an illegal hit on Vancouver’s Zack Kassian on Saturday.

2. Boston wraps up its four-game homestand against New Jersey on Monday.

3. The Oilers last win in Boston was a 6-0 rout on Nov. 7, 1996.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Oilers 2