Preview: Oilers at Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers look to continue their surge after sweeping a five-game homestand when they start a tough stretch of road games against the red-hot Boston Bruins on Monday. Edmonton, which started its winning streak with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Bruins on Dec. 2, plays four straight and six of its next seven away from home.

“I think there is a little bit of belief that we can play against the top teams and we can go out there and win these games,” Oilers left wing Lauri Korpikoski told reporters after notching a hat trick in the wild 7-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday. The Bruins must contend with Edmonton’s high-powered offense, which is led by Taylor Hall (nine points in his last four games). However, Boston is finding ways to get the job done since a shaky 0-3-0 start to the season as it has suffered just one regulation loss in its last 11 games (8-1-2). The Bruins lead the league on the power play and are second in scoring while Tuukka Rask is beginning to warm up, having allowed just one goal in each of his last two contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West, TVA (Edmonton), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE OILERS (13-15-2): Hall was chosen first overall in the 2010 draft before the Bruins selected Tyler Seguin, who now plays for Dallas, and is in the midst of his best season with 14 goals and 34 points. Fellow first-round pick Leon Draisaitl also has emerged this campaign after a short stint in the minors, registering 26 points in 20 contests – eight during his current four-game point streak. Teddy Purcell has been a big contributor of late, factoring in on six of Edmonton’s 15 goals over the last three games.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (16-9-3): Patrice Bergeron has recorded five points in his last four games to tie David Krejci (one goal in 12 games) for the team lead with 28. Loui Eriksson (two goals in three games) and Brad Marchand (four in five) also have been productive for the Bruins, who average 3.21 tallies per contest. Defenseman Zdeno Chara, who was the subject of trade speculation early in the season, has had a bit of a rebirth - posting 16 points and a plus-10 rating in 26 games after a disappointing 2014-15 campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton D Oscar Klefbom is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured finger in Friday’s contest.

2. Boston C Ryan Spooner scored twice in the 3-1 win over Florida on Saturday and has notched four points in his last three games.

3. The Oilers have won the last two meetings in a shootout after losing 13 straight against the Bruins.

PREDICTION: Oilers 5, Bruins 4