Preview: Oilers at Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers were unable to slow the Columbus Blue Jackets' march toward history, but they will hope for a better result when they continue their four-game road trip with a visit to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. The Oilers became victim No. 16 in a row for the Blue Jackets in Tuesday's 3-1 loss at Columbus.

"It was a playoff-type environment and we had some go-to people out there who were invisible," Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said after watching the Blue Jackets more than double his team's shots on goal through the first two periods Tuesday. The Oilers are 5-2-3 over the past 10 games but have failed to score more than three goals in that span. Boston also is coming off a lackluster performance in a 3-0 setback at New Jersey on Monday, part of a stretch in which it is playing nine of 11 on the road. The Bruins won 13 consecutive games against Edmonton from 2001-2014 but have dropped the last three, including a 3-2 loss at home in December 2015.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVAS, Sportsnet (Edmonton), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE OILERS (19-13-7): Milan Lucic, who spent his first eight seasons with the Bruins before he was traded to Los Angeles following the 2014-15 campaign, will make his first appearance in Boston as a member of Edmonton. "It's one of those games that you circle on your calendar," Lucic acknowledged. "It's special to come back. ... The connection with the fans and the city is always still there." Lucic has 10 goals and 26 points in 39 games in his first season with the Oilers.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (20-16-4): Forward David Backes, signed away from St. Louis in the offseason, returned to practice Wednesday and has received medical clearance after missing the previous two games due to a concussion. Coach Claude Julien told the media that Backes feels good but will wait until Thursday morning to decide whether he returns to the lineup. "There's a difference between your head and your heart," Backes acknowledged. "You've got to be smart about these things."

1. Oilers captain Connor McDavid, tied for the NHL scoring lead with 43 points, will face Boston for the first time.

2. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 4-0-2 with a 1.95 goals-against average versus Edmonton.

3. Oilers RW Zack Kassian was moved to the top line alongside Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at Wednesday's practice.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Bruins 2