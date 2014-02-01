EditorsNote: Edits out second Saturday in second graph

Johnson, Bruins shut out Oilers

BOSTON -- Once Chad Johnson survived his scary deja vu, the rest was easy.

The backup goaltender, beaten on a Daniel Briere breakaway on the first shot he saw in relief of Tuukka Rask Thursday night, stopped Edmonton right winger Ales Hemsky on a breakaway Saturday. It was the first of his 22 saves in his second career shutout as the Boston Bruins downed the Edmonton Oilers 4-0.

“The guy came on a breakaway, he scored (Thursday) and I think sometimes you can worry about it sometimes and let it get in your head,” Johnson said after Saturday’s win, his fourth straight to go to 10-3 on the season.

“I think you have to stay like even-keel and just try to make the next save and let it get in your head, regardless if it’s the first one or the last one.”

Playing in only the 26th game of his NHL career, Johnson’s first save was clearly his toughest. From there, his teammates, bouncing back from a dreadful performance in Thursday’s home loss to the Montreal Canadiens, made his life easy and coasted to their fifth win in the last six games.

“Listen, that’s a team that I think every team in the league aspires to be defensively, they don’t give up much,” said Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins.

Johnson’s playing time has increased as Tuukka Rask gets more rest with the Olympics and then the busy post-Olympic schedule approaching. Rask will be in goal for Finland over in Sochi.

The victory was Boston’s 12th straight over Edmonton, the second this season. The Oilers, who had a three-game winning streak stopped, haven’t beaten the Bruins since Oct. 17, 2000.

Edmonton goaltender Ben Scrivens, who stopped a shutout-record 59 shots in a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night, blanked the Bruins in the first period before a power-play shot by Bruins center David Krejci hit Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and went in at 2:06 of the second period.

Scrivens, recently acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings, had stopped 102 straight shots dating back to two previous games. He finished Saturday’s game with 37 saves, as his team fell to 18-33-6.

It was Krejci’s 12th goal of the season and his 10th point in the last eight games.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton (his sixth, second in as many games), center Carl Soderberg (his eighth), and rookie defenseman Torey Krug (his 12th, on the power play) all scored in the third period.

“We played our own game tonight,” Soderberg said. “Last game we didn’t play the way we want. We should play strong and solid defense and go from there, and we didn’t do that last game.”

Hamilton banked one in off Scrivens’ skate from behind the net.

Right winger Jarome Iginla and defenseman Zdeno Chara both had two assists for the Bruins (35-16-3). Iginla has nine points in the last six games, Chara six in the last five.

Johnson was beaten by Briere on Thursday but then closed the door over the final 26:14 of that game before pitching his first Bruins shutout Saturday.

The Bruins thought they had taken a 2-0 lead with 11:28 left in the second period when defenseman Matt Bartkowski’s centering pass banked in off the skate of right winger Loui Erikkson.

The play went to Toronto for review and was disallowed because of a kicking motion, in what looked like a play that could have gone either way.

NOTES: D Andrew Ference, who left the Bruins after last season to sign a free-agent deal with the Oilers and is their captain, made his first return to Boston. He was given a hand at the start of his first shift and was then giving a standing ovation during a first-period video tribute. He stood on the bench and waved to the crowd. “It was nicer than the game,” he said later. “Obviously very well treated by the organization and the city while I was here and while I left and throughout this year too; it’s obviously a tremendous hockey city and the organization has been nothing but great to me so that’s very very special.” ... Ference (three games, concussion) and RW Ales Hemsky (seven games, foot) both returned to the Edmonton lineup. ... The Oilers play Game 2 of their four-game trip at Buffalo on Monday night, while the Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Edmonton RW Nail Yakupov played in his 100th NHL game. ... D Mark Fraser played his first game with the Oilers after coming over in a trade from Toronto on Friday. ... The Bruins held their annual Casino Night for charity Saturday night.