Oilers prevail in OT for sixth straight win

BOSTON -- Monday night’s overtime at TD Garden lasted 41 seconds.

The Edmonton Oilers had the puck in the Boston Bruins’ zone the entire time.

Guess who won.

“Obviously the more you can hold on to it, the better,” center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said after assisting on defenseman Andrej Sekera’s OT winner that gave the surging Oilers their sixth straight win, a 3-2 decision over the Bruins.

“You don’t just want to give it up for no reason, you don’t want to dump it in too much and take low percentage shots or anything like that,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “It’s something that we talked about, and the coaches talked to us about.”

Nugent-Hopkins, Sekera and right winger Jordan Eberle (one goal, two assists and another goal waved off by a quick whistle) were the three Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins, who scored off Eberle’s feed in the first period, had the first shot on goal. Eberle wound up feeding Sekera, whose shot was stopped in front by defenseman Torey Krug. The puck came right back to Sekera, who beat goaltender Jonas Gustavsson with his second goal of the season.

That made a winner out of backup goaltender Cam Talbot, who made a career-high 47 saves to win for the first time since Oct. 29 in his second start since Nov. 14.

The win gave the Oilers, whose new general manager, Peter Chiarelli, was dumped by the Bruins after last season, a sweep of the two-game series with the Bruins, with both games decided in extra time.

It was also Edmonton’s first win at TD Garden since Nov. 7, 1996 as the Oilers ended a 10-game winless streak in Boston. They also won for only the third time in their last 16 games against Boston, moving to 14-15-2 on the season.

Talbot (4-8-1) recorded the first 40-save game of his career as the Oilers improved to 7-2 in extra time.

“We’re a smart group of players. We know that we stole one here tonight,” Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said. “Our goaltender played a tremendous game for us ... I think we can be better in a lot of areas. That was a taste for our group that haven’t played in the playoffs in a long time. For me that was like a playoff game.”

Gustavsson, the Bruins’ backup, made 21 saves as Boston fell to 16-9-4.

The Bruins lost the game with Ferraro, Krug and center Ryan Spooner on the ice as coach Claude Julien said: “Our top players had just played the last three minutes, so I was hoping to at least get a shift out of those guys and come back with our players - but we didn’t handle that very well.”

The Bruins tied the game on their 45th shot on goal, with Ferraro coming over the blue line and setting up left winger Brad Marchand, whose 28-footer through a screen beat Talbot high on the stick side.

The Oilers challenged the play, saying defenseman Torey Krug was offside. But replays clearly showed Krug straddling the line and the goal counted.

Eberle scored once and set up Nugent-Hopkins for a power play goal to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead after one period. Left winger Matt Beleskey got a soft one past Talbot to make it 2-1 at 13:29 of the second.

This was the third time this year the Bruins recorded at least 40 shots in a game - the second time against Edmonton.

“I thought a few bounces here or there that we should have gotten, but at the same time it’s a tough loss,” said center Patrice Bergeron, who also assisted on the tying goal and has six points during a five-game point streak.

NOTES: Edmonton LW Taylor Hall was the NHL’s second star for last week and came in with nine points in a four-game point streak, but was held off the score sheet. “This is probably the best I’ve felt and probably the most positive I’ve been in the last six years,” he told the Edmonton Sun. “It’s a nice feeling.” ... Bruins RW David Pastrnak, who missed his 19th straight game with a broken left foot, has returned to practice but there is no timetable for his return to game action. ... Oilers D Oscar Klefbom was out with a finger injury and was replaced by recalled D Nikita Nikitin, who had a first-period assist but was a minus-1. ... The Oilers, who capped their 5-0 homestand with a 7-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Glen Sather Night on Friday, visit the Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche to round out this four-game trip. The Bruins have a home-and-home with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday in Boston and Friday in Pittsburgh. ... Former Bruins D Andrew Ference, just off IR with an undisclosed injury, missed his 18th of the last 19 games.