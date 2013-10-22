Preview: Oilers at Canadiens

The Edmonton Oilers try to finish a six-game road trip with their second straight victory when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Edmonton, which has allowed a league-worst 36 goals, won its first road game on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, marking the first time the Oilers limited an opponent to fewer than two tallies. Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves for his first win of the season and has looked more confident in his last two games, turning aside 72-of-76 shots after allowing 19 goals in his previous four starts.

Montreal is in the midst of a five-game homestand that started with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a loss to the Nashville Predators that snapped a four-game winning streak. Carey Price is off to a fantastic start for the Canadiens with a 2.01 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in seven starts. Price, 26, is in the running to start for Canada’s Olympic team in 2014, which could be motivating him even though Montreal is allowing over 32 shots per game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS, RSN West (Edmonton), TSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE OILERS (2-6-1): Already without Sam Gagner until late November, Edmonton was dealt another blow when 2010 first overall pick Taylor Hall left Saturday’s game with a knee injury following a collision with Senators defenseman Eric Gryba. Hall is considered day-to-day, but the Oilers need his offense, as he shares the team lead in scoring with Jordan Eberle with eight points. If Hall misses multiple games, it may be a prime opportunity for 2012 first overall pick Nail Yakupov (no goals, one assist in seven games) to break out of his sophomore slump.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (5-3-0): The youth movement is in full force in Montreal, with 24-year-old defenseman P.K. Subban leading the way with 10 points. Lars Eller, also 24, has five goals and eight points, 19-year-old Alex Galchenyuk is next with seven points and 21-year-old Brendan Gallagher has six. The Canadiens need their young stars to play an even bigger role after losing veterans Daniel Briere (concussion) and Brandon Prust (shoulder) for the foreseeable future on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal is tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the league lead with three short-handed goals.

2. Edmonton C Mark Arcobello has been a nice surprise thus far in his first NHL season, recording eight assists in nine games. Arcobello had 68 points in 74 American Hockey League contests last season.

3. Canadiens RW George Parros skated on Friday for the first time since suffering a concussion during a fight in the season-opening game against Toronto. He is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Oilers 2