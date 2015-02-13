Habs humbled by loss to last-placed Oilers

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien didn’t mince words when it came to talking about yet another loss by his team to one the NHL’s basement dwellers.

“We didn’t even deserve a point,” he said. “We were lucky to come out with a point.”

Center Anton Lander scored at 3:13 of overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 comeback win over Montreal on Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

“The whole game disappointed me,” Therrien said. “Our play with the puck, our play away from the puck, a really bad game on our part.”

After the puck bounced out from the end boards, Lander took advantage of goaltender Dustin Tokarski being out of position when tangled up with one of his Canadiens teammates to give the Oilers just their seventh road win this season.

”That’s what it’s all about -- winning hockey games,“ said Lander. ”Tonight we found a way to win the game.

Tokarski stopped 34 shots for the Canadiens (35-15-4), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Netminder Viktor Fasth made 22 saves for Edmonton (16-31-9), which won the last four meetings in Montreal.

Left wingers Christian Thomas, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty scored for the Canadiens in regulation.

Centers Matt Hendricks and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (twice) replied for the Oilers.

The Canadiens’ fourth line made the most of a strong shift to get the scoring started late in the first period. Rookie center Jacob de la Rose forced an Oilers turnover just outside the Edmonton blue line.

Thomas picked up the loose puck and skated to the top of the left circle before wiring a wrister glove side on Fasth at 16:25 for his first NHL goal.

De la Rose picked up the lone assist on the tally, earning his first NHL point in five games since being called up from the AHL.

Galchenyuk, celebrating his 21st birthday, made it 2-0 at 1:06 of the second. Defenseman P.K. Subban skated in from blue line before stopping at the left circle and sending a perfect cross-ice feed through traffic to Galchenyuk for the one-timer.

The Oilers got one back nearly three minutes later when Hendricks tipped rearguard Jeff Petry’s point shot past Tokarski.

An inability to clear the zone and confusion in front of the Canadiens’ net set the table for the equalizer. Subban couldn’t get the puck out and right winger Jordan Eberle took advantage, taking the puck to net. Tokarski made the initial save but didn’t notice the puck in front of his pads. Eberle picked it up and fed Nugent-Hopkins to the left of the net, notching his 13th of the season at 14:09.

Pacioretty put the Canadiens ahead 3-2 at 9:17 of the third period. The Habs’ leading scorer picked up a loose puck at the Montreal blue line and skated down along the right boards before firing from inside the circle.

“Lately it just seems like we say OK, let’s just shake it off, work as hard as we can,” Nugent-Hopkins said of Montreal re-taking the lead. “If we get it, that’s awesome and if we don’t we’ll just put everything out there. It’s a different feeling right now. It’s a good, confident, positive feeling.”

Center Tomas Plekanec had a chance to seal the game when he exited the penalty box after a late period infraction and saw his shot towards the empty net blocked.

“I tried to be patient and hold on to it to make sure I could put it into the net and then (the Oilers defender) took the lane away,” Plekanec said. “As soon as I took the puck, I was just thinking about putting it in the net. I didn’t make a good play on that.”

Nugent-Hopkins picked up his second of the night when he potted a juicy rebound from Tokarski with 25 seconds left in regulation and Fasth pulled for the extra attacker.

NOTES: Montreal kept the same lineup Thursday night, scratching C Manny Malhotra and D Mike Weaver for the fifth straight game. ... Oilers G Ben Scrivens missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury and LW Benoit Pouliot sat out for the fifth consecutive game with a foot injury. Edmonton also scratched D Keith Aulie and RW Matt Fraser. ... The game was the Oilers’ fourth during a six-game road trip, with all but one against Eastern Conference opponents. ... Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty has 200 shots on goal for the third time in his seven-year NHL career and is one of 13 Habs players since 1997-98 to have reached the mark at least once.