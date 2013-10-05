Preview: Oilers at Canucks

John Tortorella and Dallas Eakins each lost their coaching debuts with their new teams but one of them will earn their first victory on Saturday when the Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers. Tortorella’s Vancouver squad looks to rebound from a 4-1 season-opening loss at San Jose by continuing its home dominance against Edmonton. The Canucks are 4-0-1 in their last five at home against the Oilers, although Edmonton won the season series in 2012-13.

Eakins downplayed a revenge factor from last month’s preseason game in which Vancouver’s Zack Kassian was suspended five games for breaking the jaw of Oilers center Sam Gagner with his stick. The Canucks’ Dale Weise also was suspended for the remainder of the preseason for a hit to the head of Edmonton center Taylor Hall, who was not injured. “We’re not going to look for guys who made dumb plays,” Eakins said. “The league handled it.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE OILERS (0-1-0): Edmonton squandered a two-goal lead in its 5-4 loss to Winnipeg, but the team received good news on the injury front in advance of Saturday’s matchup. Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the top overall pick in 2011 who has been recovering from shoulder surgery, will return to the lineup for Monday’s game against New Jersey - nearly a month ahead of schedule. “I‘m feeling really good,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “The healing is done and my strength is up where it needs to be.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (0-1-0): Tortorella is prodding his team to adopt a fire-away mentality after managing only 22 shots against San Jose, including a mere five in the third period. “A shot is always the best play,” Tortorella said. “It may not be a goal from where you are shooting, but more often you’ll retrieve it and end up with some offensive zone time.” Daniel Sedin, who assisted on Jason Garrison’s goal, was among the culprits, failing to register one shot.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks G Roberto Luongo is 23-11-1 with three ties and a 2.38 goals-against average against Edmonton.

2. The Oilers haven’t lost back-to-back games to open a season since 1998-99.

3. Edmonton G Devan Dubnyk was 3-0-1 against the Canucks last season.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Oilers 2