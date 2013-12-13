Preview: Oilers at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks look to remain perfect on their homestand when they take on the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Vancouver has won five consecutive games, including the first three of a string of five straight at its own building. The Canucks have allowed a total of three goals on the homestand, beginning it with a 3-2 overtime triumph over Phoenix before posting a 3-1 win over Colorado and blanking Carolina.

Rookie Eddie Lack made 31 saves in his home debut Monday for his first NHL shutout while defenseman Chris Tanev and Jannik Hansen scored goals. Edmonton begins a four-game road trip after concluding its 2-2-1 homestand with a 4-2 loss to Boston on Thursday. The Oilers hope to even the season series after suffering a 6-2 loss at Vancouver on Oct. 5.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE OILERS (11-19-3): After having his five-game point streak halted in Tuesday’s overtime win over Carolina, David Perron regained his hot hand by scoring both of Edmonton’s goals against Boston. The left wing has collected six tallies and three assists over his last seven contests. Thursday’s two-goal performance was Perron’s third of the season.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (18-10-5): Lack improved to 4-2-0 in his first NHL season, with each of his last two victories coming against Carolina. Coach John Tortorella has been just as impressed with the Swede’s demeanor as with his play. “The thing I like most about Eddie is just his presence,” Tortorella said. “I think he settles the team down. There’s not a lot of extra movement in his game. He doesn’t get rattled.”

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks are 6-2-1 over their last nine games despite scoring more than three goals just once in that span.

2. Oilers G Jason LaBarbera may have earned himself the start Friday after turning aside all 12 shots he faced in relief of Devan Dubnyk on Thursday.

3. Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin notched three assists in the first meeting between the clubs.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Oilers 1