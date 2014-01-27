Preview: Oilers at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to continue their dominance in the season series as they host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Vancouver captured the first three meetings of the campaign, outscoring Edmonton 12-3 in the process. The Canucks posted their third win in four games Sunday, a 5-4 triumph over Phoenix as defenseman Kevin Bieksa scored his second goal of the night at 2:15 of overtime.

The Oilers are coming off a much-needed 5-1 home victory over Nashville on Sunday. Ryan Smyth, Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and defenseman Justin Schultz each recorded a goal and an assist and Ben Scrivens made 34 saves for his first win with the club as Edmonton halted its six-game winless streak. The Oilers enter Monday winless in their last seven road contests (0-5-2).

ABOUT THE OILERS (16-32-6): Smyth scored his 125th power-play goal as a member of the Oilers on Sunday, tying Wayne Gretzky for second place on the franchise list. His next man-advantage tally will give him a share of the top spot with Glenn Anderson. “To even tie a record with Gretz is obviously an honor,” Smyth said. “I’ve played a little bit longer than those guys (Gretzky and Anderson) here, but needless to say, those guys are Hall-of-Famers, great players that grew the game to where it’s at today.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-17-9): Vancouver continued to struggle on the power play Sunday, going 0-for-4 against the Coyotes. The Canucks have converted only two of their 34 opportunities over the last nine contests. Bieksa’s two-goal performance on Sunday was the second of his career - he also tallied twice on April 10, 2010 against Calgary.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton LW Taylor Hall has collected 22 points (16 assists) in his last 18 games.

2. Canucks captain Henrik Sedin has missed three consecutive contests with a rib injury.

3. Eberle is riding a five-game point streak during which he’s scored four goals.

PREDICTION: Canucks 6, Oilers 2