Preview: Oilers at Canucks

After beginning the season with four straight losses, the Edmonton Oilers look to make it two wins in as many nights when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Edmonton was held to five goals during its skid but matched that total in Saturday’s victory at Calgary.

Rookie phenom Connor McDavid broke out with his first multi-goal and multi-point performances with two tallies and an assist after recording one goal in his first four NHL contests. Vancouver remains in search of its first victory at Rogers Centre as it continues its five-game homestand. All three of the Canucks’ wins this season have come on the road as they dropped an overtime decision to Calgary in their home opener Oct. 10 before kicking off the homestand with a 4-3 setback against St. Louis on Friday. Vancouver swept the five-game season series in 2014-15, posting four one-goal triumphs (one in a shootout, one in overtime) and a 2-0 victory.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT THE OILERS (1-4-0): McDavid tops the club with three goals and shares the team lead in points (four) with Taylor Hall, who recorded a goal and two assists Saturday. Nail Yakupov has notched three points and four Oilers have two after Edmonton entered the first installment of this season’s Battle of Alberta without a player with more than one point this campaign. All five of Edmonton’s goals Saturday were scored by first-overall draft picks (McDavid, Hall, Yakupov and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins).

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-1-1): Adam Cracknell’s reign as Vancouver’s leader in goals ended Friday. Cracknell, who hadn’t tallied in the NHL since 2012-13 with St. Louis, scored his second goal of the young season Tuesday at Los Angeles but was joined Friday as Brandon Sutter, Jared McCann and Daniel Sedin each netted their second. Sutter has paid early dividends as he has recorded a club-high five points over five games in his first season since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in July.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks have struggled on the power play, going 1-for-18.

2. Saturday’s victory was the first behind Edmonton’s bench for Todd McLellan.

3. Vancouver RW Radim Vrbata, who led the team with 31 goals last season, has yet to record a point this campaign.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Oilers 2