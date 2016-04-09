Preview: Oilers at Canucks

A pair of Pacific Division rivals wrap up their disappointing campaigns Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vancouver Canucks in the season finale for both teams. Edmonton will finish last in its division for the fifth time in seven seasons and sixth since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2006 - the last time it has qualified for the playoffs.

The Oilers completed the home portion of their schedule with a 6-2 triumph over the Canucks on Wednesday in their final game at Rexall Place, as they move into Rogers Place in 2016-17, but have recorded a league-low 12 victories on the road (12-23-5). Vancouver is only four points ahead of Edmonton as it missed out on the postseason for the second time in three seasons. While the Oilers have been woeful on the road, the Canucks have struggled mightily in their own building as they enter Saturday tied with Toronto for the fewest home wins (14). Edmonton is 3-0-1 against Vancouver this season - including a 1-0-1 mark at Rogers Arena, with both meetings being decided in overtime.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE OILERS (31-43-7): Defenseman Darnell Nurse participated in practice Friday and is likely to be in the lineup against Vancouver after leaving Wednesday’s win when he took a puck to the throat. “It is scary because you feel like you could eat your Adam’s apple,” Nurse told the team’s website. “I‘m lucky. It could have been a lot worse than it was, and I‘m fortunate to come out just a little swollen with a couple of vocal cords messed up.” Leon Draisaitl, who scored against Vancouver on Wednesday, needs one tally to become the third Oiler to reach the 20-goal plateau this season.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (30-38-13): Daniel Sedin is two goals shy of reaching 30 for the fifth time in his career but has scored only one in his last eight games. Captain Henrik Sedin is mired in a 12-game goal-scoring drought and has netted just one in his last 23 contests. While the Swedish twins have had trouble scoring, 21-year-old Russian defenseman Nikita Tryamkin registered his first career goal in his 12th NHL game - a loss at Calgary on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. The Oilers signed a pair of prospects to entry-level contracts this week, inking D Caleb Jones to a three-year deal and locking up G Nick Ellis for two years.

2. Vancouver recalled LW Mike Zalewski from Utica of the American Hockey League.

3. Edmonton LW Patrick Maroon has recorded 13 points in 15 games with the club after notching the same amount in 56 contests with Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Oilers 3