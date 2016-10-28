Preview: Oilers at Canucks

Off to their best start since Wayne Gretzky was leading the franchise, the surging Edmonton Oilers go for their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night. Edmonton improve to 6-1-0 -- its best start since 1985-86 -- with a 4-1 victory over reigning Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington on Wednesday night.

Captain Connor McDavid called beating the Capitals "a benchmark for us" after the Oilers boosted their Western Conference-leading total to 12 points. "These guys are a giant in the NHL and we were able to play well and get a win, which is huge for our team," McDavid said of the Capitals. The Canucks opened the season with four consecutive victories -- each by one goal -- but are spiraling in the wrong direction with three straight losses. Injuries continue to crop up for Vancouver, with defenseman Christopher Tanev joining forwards Alexandre Burrows and Derek Dorsett on injured reserve.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet1

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-1-0): Through Wednesday's games, Edmonton was tied with the New York Rangers with an NHL-high 3.86 goals per game and leading the way is 2015 No. 1 overall pick McDavid, who leads the team in goals (four) and points (11). Still, with Edmonton set to play six of the next seven away from home, McDavid has a veteran's perspective on the fast start. "We're seven games in. We're 6-1 and that's a good start, but that's all it is," McDavid said. "The race isn't to seven games. It's a long season."

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (4-2-1): Forward Jake Virtanen, Vancouver's No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 draft, has yet to score a point and played a season-low 14 shifts in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa. Virtanen told reporters that the low minutes and shuffling of lines is making it hard to get into the flow. “With his talent, he needs to be a top-nine forward for sure and probably a top six - he has the ability to do that," Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said of Virtanen. "Right now, he’s not at that point.”

OVERTIME

1. Canucks G Ryan Miller has never lost in regulation to Edmonton, posting a 12-0-1 mark with a 2.21 goals-against average.

2. Oilers G Cam Talbot is 3-0 with a 2.09 GAA in three starts versus the Canucks.

3. Vancouver has scored two goals or fewer in five of its seven games.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Canucks 3