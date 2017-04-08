Preview: Oilers at Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers attempt to keep alive their slim hopes for a division title when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday for the opener of a season-ending home-and-home series. Edmonton trails Anaheim by four points for first place in the Pacific Division but would take the crown with a pair of non-shootout victories and a regulation loss by the Ducks against Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Oilers need just one point to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, where they will face San Jose should they fail to win the division. Edmonton's Connor McDavid is riding a 12-game point streak during which he has collected seven goals and 15 assists to all but secure the Art Ross Trophy. The 20-year-old captain has recorded 97 points - nine more than Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and reigning scoring champion Patrick Kane of Chicago - and is one assist shy of 100 for his career. The Canucks, who occupy the basement in the Pacific after dropping a 4-3 decision at Arizona on Thursday, are looking to snap a six-game losing streak as they conclude the home portion of their schedule.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE OILERS (45-26-9): While McDavid extended his point streak with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 triumph at San Jose, Leon Draisaitl saw his 11-game run come to an end. The 21-year-old German, who registered five goals and 14 assists during his streak, trails McDavid (30) by two tallies for the team lead. Milan Lucic recorded a natural hat trick in the third period against the Sharks, giving him five goals during his three-game run.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (30-41-9): Vancouver, which has scored a total of seven goals during its skid, has lost 11 in a row at home (0-8-3). The club's last victory at Rogers Arena came in overtime against Calgary on Feb. 18 while its last regulation triumph took place on Jan. 20 versus Florida, with both being 2-1 wins. Captain Henrik Sedin and twin brother Daniel both have figured in on the scoring of 706 goals during their careers, putting them behind only the duo of Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (764) in NHL history.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers G Cam Talbot set the franchise record for most wins in a season Thursday by recording his 41st, eclipsing the mark set in 1987-88 by Grant Fuhr.

2. Vancouver D Alexander Edler's next point will be his 300th in the NHL.

3. Edmonton RW Zack Kassian is two points away from 100 for his career.

PREDICTION: Oilers 5, Canucks 2