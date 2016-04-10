Canucks 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Emerson Etem scored two goals, including the shootout winner, as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in the final game of the 2015-16 National Hockey League season for both clubs Saturday night.

Etem, the seventh and final shooter in the shootout, beat Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot through the legs.

The Canucks finished the season with a 31-38-13 mark, while Edmonton posted a 31-43-8 mark. Vancouver (75) finished with its lowest point total since earning 83 in 1999. Both teams were eliminated from the playoffs weeks ago.

Derek Dorsett, and Jannik Hansen also scored for the Canucks. Defenseman Matt Bartkowski recorded two assists.

Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon tallied for the Oilers, while right winger Nail Yakup supplied two helpers.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Canucks

The Canucks led 1-0 following the first period and the score was tied 1-1 after the second, but the third period turned into a goal festival.

Maroon forced overtime as he roofed a shot over Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom on the short side with 1:27 left in regulation time. Hansen gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead with 2:55 remaining as he beat Talbot with a shot high on his glove side.

Nugent-Hopkins converted Taylor Hall’s pass from the corner at 7:36 of the third period to forge a 2-2 deadlock. Etem broke the 1-1 tie just 1:21 into the third as he put Dorsett’s cross-ice pass in off Oilers defenseman Jordan Oesterle’s stick.

Markstrom stopped 35 of 38 shots while Talbot blocked 25 of 28.

The Oilers began Saturday intent on earning a win to avoid finishing last overall in the NHL. But they did not need to worry about the result after the Toronto Maple Leafs locked up last place in the 30-team circuit following a loss to New Jersey.

Dorsett opened the scoring for the Canucks at 10:01 of the first period as he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Bartkowski.

But Edmonton had more dangerous chances than Vancouver in the opening 20 minutes. Markstrom stopped Iiro Pakarinen on a one-timer in close, snared a Jordan Eberle shot with his catching glove during an Oilers power play and foiled Nail Yakupov and Nugent-Hopkins on back-to-back shots during the same man-advantage situation.

In the second period, Markstrom made a sensational glove save on Eberle’s shot that bounced off Canucks defenseman Alex Biega. A replay review determined that the puck did not cross the goal-line.

Nurse created a 1-1 tie at 13:46 of the second period as he fired home a slapshot that appeared to go in off Markstrom’s blocker.

NOTES: The Oilers have bumped season-ticket capacity at their future Rogers Place home to 15,000 for next season. ... Vancouver’s Alex Burrows, who toiled at right wing Saturday but has also played on the left, treated the game as business-as-usual despite knowing that he faces a possible contract buyout in the summer. ... Edmonton RW Taylor Hall will play for Canada at the upcoming world championships in Russia. Meanwhile, Oilers LW Patrick Maroon will join the U.S. squad, and rookie C Connor McDavid is also expected to suit up for Team Canada. ... LW Mike Zalewski played for the Canucks after being recalled a day earlier from Utica of the AHL. ... The Canucks scratched D Andrey Pedan and D Yannick Weber, who is a pending unrestricted free agent. ... C Adam Cracknell and D Adam Clendening, both former Canucks, were scratched from the Oilers’ lineup, along with LW Luke Gazdic, C Anton Lander and D Nikita Nikitin.