Canucks rally for shootout win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- It’s only two games into the season, but already Chris Higgins can sense a different feeling with the Vancouver Canucks.

Higgins scored the lone goal in the shootout as Vancouver twice overcame two-goal deficits to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Saturday night to win their NHL home opener.

The sellout crowd of 18,870 at Rogers Arena rode a roller-coaster of emotion as the Canucks trailed 2-0 early, gave up a short-handed goal to fall behind 4-2 and didn’t tie the score until Linden Vey’s power-play goal at 7:06 of the third period.

Higgins isn’t sure last season’s Canucks team, which missed the playoffs for the first time in six years, would have rallied for the victory.

”Last year, maybe we would have unraveled a little bit on this situation,“ the veteran left winger said. ”We kind of stayed even keeled even after we were down.

“We started chipping away. The power play played great for us and got us back in the game. It was a huge game for us.”

The Canucks, who outshot the Oilers 43-29, improved their record to 2-0. The Oilers are 0-1-1.

Left winger Daniel Sedin said the Canucks kept their cool.

“We took over the game in the second period,” said Sedin, who had three assists, including the 500th of his NHL career. “We have been through these kind of things before. We just had to stick with our game plan. You don’t panic in those situations.”

Early on, the Oilers were the better team, but they were hurt by a string of penalties in the third period. As the Canucks gained momentum, Edmonton looked confused and nervous.

“We had a good first half of the game and then we started taking a lot of penalties,” said center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who had his first NHL fight in the second period with Vancouver defenseman Dan Hamhuis.

“That really killed guys going out there all the time and it kills guys sitting on the bench because you can’t get in a groove that way. It’s tough to lose a game like that ... but we can’t get too down on ourselves. We can take a lot of positives out of it.”

Oilers left winger David Perron, who had two assists, said Edmonton needs to find some consistency. The Oilers lost 5-2 to Calgary in their home opener.

”Any game there are parts that are going to be really good,“ he said. ”We have to make that part longer.

“I don’t want to get in the pattern we did last year.”

Center Henrik Sedin, who had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Right winger Radim Vrbata and center Nick Bonino also scored.

The Oilers got goals from defenseman Brad Hunt, left winger Jesse Joensuu, right winger Nail Yakupov and center Mark Arcobello. Right winger Teddy Purcell also had two assists.

Higgins was the third Canuck in the shootout. He beat Oilers goaltender Viktor Fasth with a high shot to the glove side.

”I watched the first two guys,“ Higgins said. ”I was pretty confident with what I was going to do.

“I think I shot a little too high and hit his glove. I got the bounce and it went in. I‘m glad that shot went in.”

A wild second period saw each team score twice while the Canucks outshot the Oilers 21-8.

Edmonton left winger Taylor Hall was given a four-minute penalty for high-sticking Hamhuis at 7:28 of the second period. Joensuu scored short-handed after taking a pretty pass from Arcobello and beating Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller on a breakaway at 8:36.

The Canucks drew to within one again when Vrbata scored on the power play while Hall was still serving his penalty. Left alone at the side of the net, Vrbata took a Daniel Sedin pass and scored past Fasth.

NOTES: D Chris Tanev dressed for Vancouver despite concerns about an undisclosed injury. ... RW Alex Burrows scored on his first shot on goal in Vancouver’s 4-2 win over Calgary. Last season, when he finished with just five goals in 49 games, Burrows had 81 shots before scoring his first goal. ... The average age of the Canucks’ opening-night roster was 28.8 years and the average weight was 197.8 pounds. ... Canucks G Ryan Miller came into the game with a 7-0 record against the Oilers. ... The Oilers skated the same lineup against Vancouver as they did in their opening loss to Calgary. ... The Oilers opened a three-game road trip which will see them play in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Arizona on Wednesday. ... Oilers G Viktor Fasth had a 1.52 GAA and .944 save percentage in three exhibition games.