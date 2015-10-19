Korpikoski’s OT goal lifts Oilers past Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- After stumbling out of the gate, the Edmonton Oilers are starting to get their feet under them.

Left winger Lauri Korpikoski scored at 1:46 of overtime to give the Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

It was the second win in as many nights for the young Oilers, and it helped restore some confidence to a team that lost its first four games of the season.

“It’s always good to win,” said right winger Nail Yakupov, who scored Edmonton’s opening goal on a first-period power play.

“We struggled the first four games. We needed this. It’s time to get those points back. It’s much better when you have smiles in the dressing room and stay loose. (Don‘t) panic.”

Korpikoski scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from defenseman Andrej Sekera. Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller initially stopped the shot, but the puck squirted through his pads.

“They had some chances before in that shift,” said Korpikoski, who scored his second goal of the year. “It kind of trickled through his five-hole. It was fun to get the win.”

It was a frustrating loss for the Canucks, who outshot the Oilers 34-24 but had trouble beating Edmonton goaltender Anders Nilsson.

“We probably deserved more,” Miller said. “We had some good looks. We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Miller said he probably should have stopped Korpikoski’s shot.

“It hit me high on the thigh and squeezed through,” he said. “It was one of those ones where (you needed to be) a little more square and its stays out.”

The Oilers claimed their first victory of the season with a 5-2 decision over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Center Connor McDavid, whom the Oilers picked first overall in this year’s draft, assisted on Yakupov’s goal. He has two goals and two assists in his past two games.

”It’s really nice,“ McDavid said about Edmonton’s winning streak. ”It feels great.

“These are big points, divisional points. These are the ones that add up later on in the season.”

Edmonton coach Todd McLellan likes the resilience his team is showing.

”We won games different ways,“ he said. ”(Saturday) night, I thought we were the better team.

“(Sunday), I am not sure we were the better team, but we found a way to win, which is always a good sign. It allows us to head into a homestand feeling good about ourselves. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but we have guys believing now in each other and perhaps in the system.”

Defenseman Matt Bartkowski scored for Vancouver. It was his first goal in 137 regular-season games.

The teams exchanged first-period goals but didn’t score again until the overtime.

Vancouver left winger Daniel Sedin missed a golden chance to break the 1-1 tie early in the third period.

Center Henrik Sedin had a breakaway, which a diving Nilsson stopped. Left winger Daniel Sedin, who was trailing on the play, collected the rebound but flipped the puck over the top of the open net.

It was that kind of night for the Canucks (3-1-2), who are 0-1-2 in three home games this season.

“I thought we played really well in the third, gave ourselves a huge chance to bring the game home,” Vancouver left winger Sven Baertschi said. “Obviously, they finished it.”

It took McDavid just 3:23 into the game to put on a show for the fans in his first regular-season visit to Rogers Arena.

With the Oilers on a power play, McDavid used his speed to blow past Canucks right winger Jannik Hansen and take the puck deep into the Vancouver zone. He then sent a cross-ice pass to Yakupov, who fired a bullet from the slot that beat Miller on the glove side.

”He’s always trying to see someone open,“ Yakupov said. ”He’s always going to move the puck.

“With this guy, you just have to be ready all the time.”

NOTES: LW Sven Baertschi returned to the Canucks’ lineup after being scratched for two games. ... Vancouver C Jared McCann sat out due to an undisclosed injury sustained Friday in the Canucks’ 4-3 loss to St. Louis. ... Vancouver D Yannick Weber was a healthy scratch. ... The last time Vancouver started the season with three rookies was 1999. ... It was the second consecutive game in which the Canucks faced a team that had played the night before. ... Vancouver’s five-game homestand continues Thursday against Washington. ... Edmonton LW Matt Hendricks didn’t play due to an undisclosed injury. LW Anton Slepyshev replaced Hendricks on Edmonton’s top line with RW Taylor Hall and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. ... Oilers D Andrew Ference and D Brandon Davidson were healthy scratches. .... Prior to Sunday, Edmonton’s last win in Vancouver was a 4-2 victory on Jan. 27, 2014. ... The Oilers return home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.