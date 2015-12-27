Hansen nets winner in OT as Canucks defeat Oilers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Vancouver Canucks right winger Jannik Hansen was a couple of cuts above the competition Saturday night.

Hansen scored two goals, including the overtime winner, as the Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. He netted the winner after suffering facial cuts -- which required a few stitches -- late in the third period and returning after he went head-first into the Edmonton net’s crossbar during a rush.

“I was hoping (doctors) would do (the stitches) quick,” said Hansen, sporting a lump on his forehead over the left eye and two horizontal cuts, one stitched up, and the other not, just below his hair line.

“It’s a fortunate spot,” he said. “It’s not a spot that was erupting in any way and they were quick on the freezing too. It took them not even five minutes.”

Hansen whipped home a slapshot from the right wing with 59 seconds left in the sudden-death session after taking a pass from defenseman Matt Bartkowski. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom drew the second assist as he sent the puck up the ice to Bartkowski.

“(Hansen) has been good for us this year,” said Canucks coach Willie Desjardins. “He comes back and he gives us a lot of energy. On the bench, he was telling the (defensemen) that he wanted that puck. He came back with speed and told them to look for him.”

The Canucks (14-14-9) posted their second straight win, while the Oilers (15-18-3) suffered their fourth loss in the past five games. Vancouver has now earned seven of a possible eight points in its past four games.

Perhaps more importantly, the Canucks earned their first win in three-on-three overtime. They had suffered seven consecutive losses in overtime games that did not go to a shootout.

“It’s not so much the winning -- it’s the point,” said Hansen. “So many (overtime and shootout) games, we haven’t got that extra point. And, if you look at our record if we win half of those we are five games above .500 right now and sitting comfortably in second. Instead, we are clawing for the third spot (in the Pacific Division), so those points are so important.”

Center Mark Letestu scored the lone Edmonton goal. Oilers goalie Cam Talbot posted 22 saves as Edmonton outshot the Canucks 33-24. Markstrom recorded 32 saves while making his second straight start in place of injured No. 1 goaltender Ryan Miller.

“I thought it was a pretty evenly matched game (involving) a couple teams that are in the same boat coming out of the Christmas break with a lot of injuries and makeshift lineups,” said Edmonton coach Todd McLellan. “We had our fair share of opportunities. They had theirs. Neither of the power plays could click. At the end of the night, they got one by our goaltender.”

Letestu opened the scoring on a shot from the slot 12:55 into the game as Canucks right winger Radim Vrbata mishandled a bouncing puck near the Vancouver blue line.

The Canucks were unfortunate not to get at least one goal in the first period. Vrbata was denied by Talbot on a wrap-around attempt in the early going, and right winger Brandon Prust deflected center Linden Vey’s pass off the goal post with about 11 minutes left.

The Oilers could have had another one, but Markstrom stopped right winger Taylor Hall after he sidestepped Vancouver defenseman Alex Biega.

Hansen created a 1-1 tie at 3:37 of the second period as he one-timed center Henrik Sedin’s pass from the corner.

Markstrom helped the Canucks stay even as he made a series of saves with just under seven minutes gone in the frame and later foiled Edmonton center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a breakaway. The scoring chance came after the Canucks kept the puck in the Edmonton zone for a prolonged period.

Vancouver defenseman Yannick Weber was penalized for slashing on the breakaway as he surrendered the puck and then gave chase to Nugent-Hopkins. The Canucks allowed only one shot on the ensuing Edmonton power play.

Edmonton was blanked on three man-advantage opportunities while the Canucks went scoreless on two.

“Our power play let us down and we needed a goal from them tonight,” said Edmonton coach McLellan. “Our penalty killing was fine. There were five or six players that were a little ragged and you could tell they hadn’t been on skates, whether it was their polish or the pace they were playing at.”

McLellan felt a few of his players had a jump in their step, but others weighed the team down “anchor-wise.” He wants to see his club shed its post-Christmas rust when it visits the Calgary Flames in the second of back-to-back games Sunday night.

“Every team has that right now, but the quicker you can clean that up, the better you have an opportunity to win,” said McLellan.

NOTES: Canucks top G Ryan Miller remained out with an undisclosed injury that was initially described as cramps. Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said Miller, who left during a shootout against Florida on Dec. 20 and did not dress Dec. 22 in Tampa Bay, suffered a setback in his recovery. Miller is expected to be out at least another week. ... Canucks D Chris Tanev also missed the game, due to an undisclosed injury suffered while blocking a shot in Tampa Bay, while D Dan Hamhuis (face) and D Luca Sbisa (hand), remained sidelined with injuries. ... Edmonton rookie C Connor McDavid continues to recover from a broken collarbone. He is expected back after the All-Star game break. D Oscar Klefbom (undisclosed), D Rob Klinkhammer (foot) and RW Nail Yakupov (foot) also remained out with injuries.