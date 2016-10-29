Oilers keep rolling with 2-0 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Winning is good for the Edmonton Oilers. Winning on the road is even better.

Connor McDavid scored on a second-period breakaway and the Oilers used shutout goaltending from Cam Talbot to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 Friday night.

The victory extended Edmonton's winning streak to five games. The Oilers are also a perfect 3-0-0 on the road.

"It was huge for us," said Oilers forward Milan Lucic, who assisted on McDavid's goal and scored himself into an empty net.

"Regardless of our record, we talked about being a better road team this season. We knew (Vancouver) have been playing better defensively and it was a hard-fought win."

The Oilers improved to 7-1-0. They are first in the Western Conference, three points ahead of Minnesota, and trail Montreal by one point in the overall league standings.

Last year, it took the Oilers 20 games to register their seventh victory.

Coach Todd McLellan likes the consistency his team has shown. Edmonton has allowed just four goals in their last five wins.

"We've been able to shut some teams down lately, some powerful teams," said McLellan. "That has been a big focus of ours.

"We know we can't let our goals-against get away from us. The most promising thing for our team is we have been able to win games differently. We have been able to score a lot of goals and win and we've been able to score a few and grind it out. "

Talbot stopped 26 shots for his second shutout of the season and 13th of his career. One of his biggest saves came in the second period when Vancouver center Markus Granlund took a pass from Ben Hutton and one-timed a shot that Talbot gloved.

"My mindset is just to go out there and make the saves I am supposed to make and hopefully make a few I am not supposed to make and give us a chance," said Talbot.

McDavid gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 11:31 of the second on a pretty goal.

Lucic sprung the Oilers captain with a long pass up the middle. McDavid used his speed to slice between Canucks defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Hutton, then beat goaltender Ryan Miller on a forehand shot through the five hole.

"I don't care who you match up against him," said Lucic. "With his wheels he is going to beat most guys up the ice and he showed it tonight."

Miller said McDavid's speed opened a hole for him to slip the puck into the net.

"He made a nice play to make me open up," said Miller, who stopped 26 shots. "I thought I closed it down well enough.

"I just wasn't able to make a firm save."

McDavid was not made available to the media after the game.

The goal extended his points streak to four games (two goals, four assists).

After starting the season in the fast lane, the Canucks (4-3-1) are trying not to swerve into the ditch. Vancouver is now winless in four games (0-3-1) and have been shutout in the last two losses.

The Canucks, who have scored 14 goals in eight games, are also last in the league in goals per game.

The Oilers were faster and more physical most of the night but the Canucks managed to keep the game close. Trailing 1-0 late in the third Sven Baertschi had a chance to tie the game but shot wide on an open net.

"It was a tough loss," said captain Henrik Sedin. "We played well. I thought we deserved better tonight.

"We just have to stick together and keep playing the same way."

Gudbranson took the blame for McDavid's goal.

"I stepped outside the middle and gave him that lane," he said.

"He's a special player, that's for sure. I thought we did a pretty good job against him today. That goal was a bad read on my part. At the end of the day, holding him to one point, as crazy as it sounds, it was really good."

The Canucks have scored one first-period goal all season.

NOTES: The Canucks placed D Chris Tanev (lower body) on injured reserve. ... Rookie D Troy Stetcher started the game paired with D Alex Edler. ... The Canucks have played eight games in 14 days. ... Vancouver called up LW Mike Zalewski from the AHL Utica Comets, but he did not dress for the game. ... The Canucks play the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. ... Edmonton is off to its best start since 1985. ... Edmonton's healthy scratches were LW Anton Slepyshev and D Mathew Benning. ... Oilers G Cam Talbot stopped 130 of 134 shots in wins over Carolina, St. Louis, Winnipeg and Washington. ... C Anton Lander played his 200th NHL game. ... Edmonton's injury list includes LW Drake Caggiula (hip), LW Matt Hendricks (lower body), RW Iiro Pakarinen (knee), D Brandon Davidson (upper body) and D Mark Fayne (lower body). ... The Oilers return home to play the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.