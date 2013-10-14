Preview: Oilers at Capitals

Two of the league’s most explosive offenses are off to slow starts - thanks to some major goal-prevention problems on both sides. The Washington Capitals look to halt a three-game losing streak Monday evening as they host an Edmonton Oilers team that has dropped two in a row. Washington is coming off a 5-1 thumping at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, while the Oilers are smarting after falling 6-5 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Both teams boast electrifying forward lines, but it has been defensive deficiencies that have been the focus through the first two weeks of the campaign. The Capitals are surrendering an average of four goals per game, negating a power play that enters Monday ranked third in the NHL. Edmonton has been even worse in its own end, surrendering an average of five goals per contest as starting netminder Devan Dubnyk finds himself on the hot seat.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE OILERS (1-3-1): Dubnyk allowed the Maple Leafs to beat him six times, the last coming on a 3-on-1 rush in OT. The former first-round pick has the kind of stat line - an 0-3-1 record, a 5.43 goals-against average and an .829 save percentage - that has fans clamouring for backup Jason LaBarbara. But head coach Dallas Eakins remains committed to his No. 1 goalie. “You have to enjoy the pain of the game,” Eakins told reporters. “If you don’t embrace that pain and that challenge, you’re not going to be very good, ever. He’s in the fight. The biggest thing for me is that I know he cares.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (1-4-0): Like Eakins, Washington head coach Adam Oates isn’t overly concerned about his team’s woeful beginning. Superstar Alex Ovechkin isn‘t, either. “Of course we’re all disappointed that we have that kind of start, but it’s going to break out,” the captain told the Washington Post. “It’s going to go in our way and we’re going to be fine. We have a great group of guys here and it’s something we go through.” Ovechkin has been one of the team’s lone bright spots, scoring five goals and adding two assists through the first five games.

OVERTIME

1. Monday marks the first meeting between the teams since Oct. 27, 2011, when the Oilers skated to a 2-1 home victory.

2. Fs Mark Arcobello, Luke Gazdic and Mike Brown are the only players on Edmonton’s roster with a plus rating.

3. Ovechkin has five goals and three assists in six career games versus the Oilers.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Oilers 4