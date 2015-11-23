Preview: Oilers at Capitals

Leon Draisaitl attempts to continue an impressive offensive surge when his Edmonton Oilers visit the stingy Washington Capitals on Monday. The 20-year-old German, who was the third-overall pick in the 2014 draft, was recalled late in October and has put up seven goals and 10 assists overall while recording 10 points (four goals) during his current five-game streak.

“He’s always had the skill and he’s actually always had the speed,” Edmonton left wing Taylor Hall told the Edmonton Sun of Draisaitl. “Now he just has so much trust and belief in his game, and why wouldn’t he?” The Capitals, who were sixth in goals against and second in shots against per game in the league through Saturday, must also contain Draisaitl’s new linemate Hall (nine goals, 24 points). Washington has handled most challenges this season and stands 3-1-1 in its last five contests after a 7-3 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Captain Alexander Ovechkin has scored in back-to-back games for the Capitals, who won 7-4 at Edmonton on Oct. 23.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNET West (Edmonton), CSN DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-12-1): Hall posted eight points (three goals) during his five-game point streak, but is more impressed with his plus-6 rating in that span. “I’ve always produced, but I feel like my defensive game is better,” Hall told the Edmonton Sun. “I’m out there in the last minute of games. I don’t feel like I’m spending as much time in my own end, and hockey’s more fun like that.” The Oilers must improve on the penalty kill as they embark on a five-game road trip after giving up six power-play goals in the past seven contests.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (13-5-1): Four defensemen scored a goal each and the other two blue liners notched assists in the victory over Colorado. “Sometimes, not even touching the puck, if you’re in the rush, you’re doing something. …” Defenseman John Carlson told the Washington Post. “We’ve harped on it, we’ve wanted to do it, and we’ve got the skill and speed to get up the ice all of the time.” Evgeny Kuznetsov leads the team with 21 points, including three goals and two assists in the victory over Edmonton earlier this season.

OVERTIME

1. Washington G Braden Holtby has won three straight decisions and allowed 10 goals during a 5-1-0 run.

2. Edmonton RW Teddy Purcell has posted a goal and four assists to go along with a plus-5 rating in the last three contests.

3. Capitals D Brooks Orpik (lower-body injury) has missed five consecutive games and is questionable for Monday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Oilers 3