Oilers stun Caps with comeback win

WASHINGTON -- The playoffs may be out of the question for the Edmonton Oilers, but if they keep playing the way they did Tuesday night, they may take themselves out of the race for forwards Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, the top two rated prospects eligible for the 2015 draft.

Veteran right winger Teddy Purcell and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored goals in the final 4:11 of regulation and Purcell netted the game-winner in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Oilers a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at the Verizon Center.

“We can definitely take some positives out of this,” Oilers interim coach Todd Nelson said. “It was a good character win. The guys stuck with it but there are also things we still have to work on.”

The Oilers (12-26-9) have now won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 7 and Nov. 9 against the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers, respectively. The win was also the second over the Capitals (24-13-9) this season.

Center Derek Roy and defenseman Nikita Nikitin also scored for the Oilers, who moved two points ahead of the Sabres and into 29th in the NHL standings.

The Capitals grabbed three two-goal leads and wasted a two-goal effort by left winger Alex Ovechkin, who moved within one goal of the NHL lead. Centers Jay Beagle and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for Washington, which lost for the third straight time following a 14-1-4 run.

“Who knows,” said Capitals coach Barry Trotz, “Maybe we don’t make the playoffs. There’s a point we gave away.”

The Capitals appeared to be on their way to an eighth straight home win when Backstrom scored 6:38 into the third period for a 4-2 lead. But five consecutive penalties by the Capitals shifted the game’s momentum.

Purcell roofed a shot over goaltender Braden Holtby from the bottom of the left-wing circle with 4:11 to play in regulation to start the rally. Nugent-Hopkins tied the score at 4 with 1:07 remaining in regulation, firing a shot through the pads of Holtby from below the right circle.

“I was going for the bank shot,” Nugent-Hopkins said of his 12th goal of the season. “I just tried to find (Derek) Roy, who was alone there for a second and luckily it bounced off their D-man and snuck under (Holtby).”

Ovechkin was dominant in the first period, scoring on a delayed penalty on his opening shift and netting a power-play goal later in the period for a 2-0 lead. The goals were Ovechkin’s 26th and 27th of the season. He now has 11 goals in his last 11 games.

The Capitals struck first in the shootout when rookie center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on their first attempt, but Roy kept the game alive by scoring on the Oilers’ third attempt and after goaltender Viktor Fasth stopped an Eric Fehr backhand attempt, Purcell beat Holtby for the winner.

“I knew the ice was chopped up, so I didn’t want to make a move and lose (the puck),” Purcell said. “So I tried to keep it simple and luckily it went in.”

While the Oilers head into the break with their first two-game win streak in more than two months, the Caps head into their break with their first three-game losing streak in more than two months.

“Just forget about this,” Ovechkin said. “Refresh. Guys are going to have days off and I hope have a good time. We just have to forget about it and get ready for the most important time of the season.”

NOTES: LW Matt Hendricks, who spent four seasons in Washington, played his first game against the Capitals as a member of the Oilers. “I’ve got a lot of good friends over there,” Hendricks said before the game. “I’ve had a lot of heart-breaking games with those guys. You go through stuff like that you make a special bond.” ... With the NHL All-Star break looming, the Oilers do not resume play until Jan. 27 when they begin a two-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 29. ... The Capitals also return to action on Jan. 27 in Columbus, where they’ll face the Blue Jackets. They return home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 28. ... LW Alex Ovechkin will be representing Washington in the All-Star Game. ... C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will represent the Oilers.