Preview: Oilers at Coyotes

Although their seven-game point streak came to an end in their last contest, the Phoenix Coyotes may have the perfect pick-me-up in the form of Saturday afternoon’s opponent - the Edmonton Oilers. Phoenix owns a sparking 11-1-2 record in its last 14 meetings with its new Pacific Division rival, although Edmonton won two of the three matchups last season. A better start would do wonders for the Coyotes, who failed to overcome an early four-goal deficit en route to a 7-4 setback to Los Angeles on Thursday.

After limping to a 2-3-1 mark on their six-game road trip, the Oilers’ brief return home was spoiled by Alex Ovechkin. The reigning Hart Trophy winner scored for the 10th time in as many contests and Edmonton native Jason Chimera also tallied to lead Washington to a 4-1 victory on Thursday. The Oilers hit the road again to begin a back-to-back set against the Coyotes before facing the Kings on Sunday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE OILERS (3-7-1): Nail Yakupov still is searching for his first goal of the season after scoring 17 times during his rookie campaign - including twice in a 2-1 overtime victory in Phoenix on Jan. 30. The top overall pick of the 2012 draft has even been a healthy scratch on two occasions but insists it’s only a matter of time before he starts producing. “I just have to keep working hard, and if you work hard, then the points will come - whether it would be today, tomorrow, next week or next month,” he said.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (6-3-2): Expectations were high for Mike Ribeiro, who was brought in from Washington after narrowly eclipsing a point-per-game pace last season. After failing to dent the scoresheet in the first three contests, Ribeiro pieced together a seven-game point streak before it ended on Thursday. “I actually had to get him away from the stigma of ‘Oh, you’re the guy now’ to ‘We don’t win with just one guy,” coach Dave Tippett told the Arizona Republic.

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix C Martin Hanzal scored twice on Thursday and has three goals in as many games.

2. The Oilers are 0-for-19 on the power play over their last six games.

3. With LW Lauri Korpikoski (upper body) placed on injured reserve, the Coyotes recalled LW Tim Kennedy from Portland of the American Hockey League on Friday.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Oilers 2