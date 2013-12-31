Preview: Oilers at Coyotes

After playing 11 of the last 14 contests on the road, the Phoenix Coyotes start an important six-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The Coyotes come in with a five-game point streak, but lost four of them in overtime or a shootout and produced only one victory in the last seven contests. Edmonton, which boasts four players with at least 30 points, has gone 2-0-1 in the last three games after losing six straight and stand last in the league in goals against.

The Coyotes currently hold down the eighth position in the Western Conference playoff race, two points ahead of Dallas and Minnesota, while going 10-3-3 at home. Captain Shane Doan is expected to miss his 11th straight game with an illness for Phoenix, which is near the top of the league in offense. The Oilers yield 3.34 goals per contest and gave up 11 in two losses to the Coyotes this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SNET-Edmonton, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE OILERS (13-24-4): Edmonton has posted 11 goals in the previous three contests, but let 2-0 and 3-2 leads get away in the 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. Taylor Hall leads the team in scoring with 35 points, including seven in the last five games, and Jordan Eberle is next with 32. David Perron boasts a team-best 16 goals and joins Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 30 points while former first-overall pick Nail Yakupov has 14 points – five in the last 17 outings.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (19-10-9): Goalie Mike Smith received a rare rest in the 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Saturday for the Coyotes, who are 26th in average shots (33.4) against per game – 36.3 the last four. Mike Ribeiro paces Phoenix in scoring with 29 points and seven others have at least 22, including Doan who shares the team lead in goals with Antoine Vermette (12). Defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Keith Yandle have only three points combined in the last seven games after a productive start.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes C Martin Hanzal recorded three goals and an assist in the last five games after going the previous seven without a point.

2. Edmonton G Ilya Bryzgalov, who won 130 games in four seasons with Phoenix, is 2-4-1 with a .916 save percentage since being signed as a free agent.

3. Phoenix F Rob Klinkhammer has a career-best seven goals and leads the team in plus-minus rating at plus-12.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 5, Oilers 3